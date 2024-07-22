State health officials closely monitor farms responding to avian flu spread in poultry and cows

State health officials report another presumptive case of avian flu in a poultry farm worker

Denver (July 20, 2024) — State health officials have identified another presumptive positive human case of avian flu after providing assistance at a second poultry farm in northeast Colorado/Weld County. The State Laboratory will now send the sample to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation. Testing of other workers, who are culling infected poultry at the commercial egg layer operation, is ongoing.

For detailed information on previous cases and the state's ongoing response, please refer to our earlier press release, which reports six confirmed human cases of avian flu among workers at another farm in Weld County.

The state’s disciplined, coordinated response between the Colorado Department of Agriculture, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, and the State Emergency Operations Center allows it to respond quickly to farms across Colorado.

The CDC continues to state that the risk of avian flu to the general public is low. It also continues to be safe to consume properly handled and cooked poultry products. For more information about avian flu in humans, visit CDPHE's avian flu information page.