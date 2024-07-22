Kratos and GE Aerospace Partner on Small Affordable Engines

During the Farnborough International Airshow, Oklahoma’s Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., a technology company in Defense, National Security and Global Markets, announced that GE Aerospace and Kratos Turbine Technologies, a division of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., signed a Memorandum of Understanding to partner on the development and production of small affordable engines that could potentially power unmanned aerial systems (UAS), collaborative combat aircraft, and similar applications.

The agreement, once finalized, will replace an existing joint development agreement and includes full-scale engine production. For the last year, GE Aerospace and Kratos have been working together on a small affordable engine. The engine initially was developed and ground tested by Kratos. Under the existing joint agreement, GE Aerospace and Kratos completed additional development efforts and are now conducting tests on the engine. The team plans to continue development on the current engine, which will undergo altitude testing next year at GE Aerospace’s test cell in Evendale, Ohio.

Amy Gowder, President and CEO, Defense & Systems at GE Aerospace said, “Our defense customers have a growing interest in small affordable engines to meet their evolving mission requirements. Our initial collaboration has been very successful, and this agreement furthers our efforts in this new dynamic military segment.”

Eric DeMarco, President & CEO of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., said, “Kratos has made significant investments in the development of our family of small, low-cost jet engines for jet powered drones, missiles, and powered munitions that lead in technology and capability. We consider our relationship with GE Aerospace as invaluable based on our expectation and forecast for the potential future production of thousands of turbofan engines for multiple customers.”

Each company brings unique expertise to the partnership. Kratos has more than 20 years of experience in the development and production of small affordable jet engines for UAS, drones, and missiles. GE Aerospace has more than 100 years of experience in the development and scaling up of high-volume production for jet engine programs for a seamless transition from development to production.