Actor, Director, Activist, and Author, Don Cheadle Announced as Greenbuild’s 2024 Keynote
Actor, Director, Activist, and Author, Don Cheadle will take the Greenbuild 2024 keynote stage on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 9am ET.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Informa Connect, a division of Informa plc, and the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) announced that Actor, Director, Activist, and Author Don Cheadle will take the keynote stage at the Greenbuild International Conference + Expo in Philadelphia, PA, on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 9am ET.
Don Cheadle is an Academy Award, Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actor who has appeared in hit movies, including “Iron Man,” “Crash,” “Hotel Rwanda,” and “Avengers: End Game.”
Cheadle also executive produced and starred in the hit Showtime series “House of Lies,” earning four Emmy nominations. He also starred in Showtime’s “Black Monday” which garnered him two Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe Award nomination.
Upcoming, Cheadle stars in the Peacock series “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist” and in the Amazon film “Unstoppable.”
Cheadle is known as an advocate for renewable energy and addressing climate change. He has made combating climate change a critical part of his life by serving as a standing U.N. Environment Programme (UNEP) Goodwill Ambassador.
As part of the TED Countdown initiative, which champions and accelerates solutions to achieve a zero-carbon world, Cheadle was also a creator and a host of “The Years of Living Dangerously,” a Showtime documentary about climate change and its impact on the world, featured by the National Geographic Society.
“We are excited to welcome Don Cheadle to the Greenbuild stage to share his global perspective as an Actor and Activist," said Sherida Sessa, Senior Vice President, Greenbuild. "Cheadle will offer the Greenbuild audience a thoughtful outlook on our mission-aligned areas of addressing climate change, advocating for human rights, and creating a healthier planet."
"This year’s Greenbuild conference theme is Built to Scale, which spotlights the green building community’s commitment to wholesale market transformation, bringing proven solutions and strategies to global communities,” said Britt Jackman, Education and Events Director, U.S. Green Building Council. “Don Cheadle will share his thought provoking insight into supporting thriving communities that seek to exist in inclusive economies where strengthening resilience, protecting human and ecosystem health, and advancing equity across the global built environment are prioritized.”
In addition to his many acting honors, Cheadle also produced the documentary film “Darfur Now,” which examines the genocide in Sudan’s western region of Darfur. In 2007, he and George Clooney were recognized for their work for Darfur, sharing a Peace Summit Award at the World Summit of Nobel Peace Prize Laureates in Rome. Cheadle’s eclectic body of work offers the Greenbuild audience a thoughtful, global perspective on some of the most pressing issues that affect our world today. In 2024, Cheadle received theGrio Awards Environmental Champion Icon carrying on his long-standing commitment to making climate change a critical part of his life.
The Greenbuild International Conference runs from November 12-15, Expo: 13-14, 2024, and is the nation’s premier event for green building professionals -- architects, engineers, building owners & managers, contractors, interior designers, urban planners, manufacturers, and many others. The conference also includes a wide variety of continuing education (CE)-accredited sessions, highlighting topics including LEEDv5, Passive House Principles, decarbonization, resilience, and more. Greenbuild’s 2024 Expo Hall will offer a diverse selection of companies featuring sustainable building innovations and a wide range of peer networking activities.
Prior year's keynote speakers include former President Barack Obama, Christiana Figueres, human rights lawyer and activist Amal Clooney, former President Bill Clinton, famed astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, director James Cameron and actress and activist Jane Fonda.
To register for the 2024 Greenbuild International Conference + Expo, visit the Greenbuild website: www.greenbuildexpo.com.
Press inquiries:
Nick Vener, Marketing Manager at nick.vener@informa.com.
Exhibition or Sponsorship Opportunities:
Jeff Stasko, Sales Director at jeffrey.stasko@informa.com or +1.917.608.9294.
About Greenbuild
Greenbuild International Conference + Expo is owned and operated by Informa Connect, a division of Informa, and presented by the U.S. Green Building Council. Greenbuild is the world's largest event dedicated to green building. Each year, the conference brings together attendees and exhibitors from across the green building sector, spanning commercial and residential professionals, architects, building owners and operators, students, advocates, and educators.
About Informa Connect
Informa Connect, a division of Informa plc, is a specialist in content-driven events and digital communities that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn and share knowledge. We operate major branded events in Global Finance, Life Sciences, Construction & Real Estate, Restaurant & Hospitality, and in a number of other specialist markets and connect communities online year-round.
About the U.S. Green Building Council
The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) is committed to a prosperous and sustainable future through cost-efficient and energy-saving green buildings. USGBC works toward its mission of market transformation through its LEED green building program, robust educational offerings, an international network of local community leaders, the annual Greenbuild International Conference & Expo, the Center for Green Schools, and advocacy in support of public policy that encourages and enables green buildings and communities. For more information, visit usgbc.org and connect on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
