Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,452 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,589 in the last 365 days.

MERIT AWARDS ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF 2024 BUSINESS AWARDS

IRVINE, CA, USA, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Merit Awards, an independent awards program that recognizes global industries and the market they serve, today announced the winners of the Merit Awards for Business. The Merit Awards for Business were judged based on submissions that addressed leadership, best places to work, corporate excellence, emerging business and privately or publicly held companies.

"Congratulations to the winners of the 2024 Merit Awards for Business Excellence! Their unwavering dedication, innovative spirit, and commitment to excellence have set a remarkable standard in the business community,” said Marie Zander, executive director, Merit Awards.

2024 Merit Awards for Business winners are:

Best Places to Work:
Gold: Orion Innovation
Silver: Auvik
Bronze: Loop Neighborhood Marketplace

Business Excellence:
Gold: Birdeye
Silver: Cambium Learning Group

Business Innovation:
Gold: DailyPay
Silver: Ascend Agency
Bronze: Manhattan Associates

Business Strategy:
Gold: Boldyn Networks
Silver: Hara Brands

Business Tech:
Gold: Atlantic.Net
Silver: Pipeliner CRM
Bronze: Invoice Home

Corporate Responsibility:
Gold: California Bank & Trust
Silver: Fusion

Customer Experience:
Gold: e360
Silver: Todd Kisaberth, Chief Customer Officer
Bronze: Fusion Connect

Executive Leadership:
Gold: Mahesh Rajasekharan
Silver: Ashley Andersen Zantop

Leadership Excellence:
Gold: Redspin
Silver: Ashley Andersen Zantop

Private Company:
Gold: Highline
Silver: IPv4.Global
Bronze: Boldyn Networks

Product and Service Quality:
Gold: Fusion Connect

Project Management:
Gold: GoSecure Inc.

Supply Chain Excellence:
Gold: Manhattan Associates
Silver: Metrc

The 2024 Merit Awards for Technology are now open.

About Merit Awards

Designed to recognize the efforts put forth by global industries and the markets they serve, the Merit Awards will acknowledge companies that have contributed to the continued growth of the market. The Merit Awards are judged by industry executives, Merit Awards staff, members of the media and consultants. For more information please visit our website at http://www.merit-awards.com

Media Contact:
Press Relations
info@merit-awards.com

Marie Zander
Merit Awards
email us here

You just read:

MERIT AWARDS ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF 2024 BUSINESS AWARDS

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more