MERIT AWARDS ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF 2024 BUSINESS AWARDS
EINPresswire.com/ -- Merit Awards, an independent awards program that recognizes global industries and the market they serve, today announced the winners of the Merit Awards for Business. The Merit Awards for Business were judged based on submissions that addressed leadership, best places to work, corporate excellence, emerging business and privately or publicly held companies.
"Congratulations to the winners of the 2024 Merit Awards for Business Excellence! Their unwavering dedication, innovative spirit, and commitment to excellence have set a remarkable standard in the business community,” said Marie Zander, executive director, Merit Awards.
2024 Merit Awards for Business winners are:
Best Places to Work:
Gold: Orion Innovation
Silver: Auvik
Bronze: Loop Neighborhood Marketplace
Business Excellence:
Gold: Birdeye
Silver: Cambium Learning Group
Business Innovation:
Gold: DailyPay
Silver: Ascend Agency
Bronze: Manhattan Associates
Business Strategy:
Gold: Boldyn Networks
Silver: Hara Brands
Business Tech:
Gold: Atlantic.Net
Silver: Pipeliner CRM
Bronze: Invoice Home
Corporate Responsibility:
Gold: California Bank & Trust
Silver: Fusion
Customer Experience:
Gold: e360
Silver: Todd Kisaberth, Chief Customer Officer
Bronze: Fusion Connect
Executive Leadership:
Gold: Mahesh Rajasekharan
Silver: Ashley Andersen Zantop
Leadership Excellence:
Gold: Redspin
Silver: Ashley Andersen Zantop
Private Company:
Gold: Highline
Silver: IPv4.Global
Bronze: Boldyn Networks
Product and Service Quality:
Gold: Fusion Connect
Project Management:
Gold: GoSecure Inc.
Supply Chain Excellence:
Gold: Manhattan Associates
Silver: Metrc
The 2024 Merit Awards for Technology are now open.
About Merit Awards
Designed to recognize the efforts put forth by global industries and the markets they serve, the Merit Awards will acknowledge companies that have contributed to the continued growth of the market. The Merit Awards are judged by industry executives, Merit Awards staff, members of the media and consultants. For more information please visit our website at http://www.merit-awards.com
Media Contact:
Press Relations
info@merit-awards.com
Marie Zander
About Merit Awards
Designed to recognize the efforts put forth by global industries and the markets they serve, the Merit Awards will acknowledge companies that have contributed to the continued growth of the market. The Merit Awards are judged by industry executives, Merit Awards staff, members of the media and consultants. For more information please visit our website at http://www.merit-awards.com
Merit Awards
