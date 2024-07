MERIT AWARDS ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF 2024 BUSINESS AWARDS

IRVINE, CA, USA, July 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Merit Awards , an independent awards program that recognizes global industries and the market they serve, today announced the winners of the Merit Awards for Business. The Merit Awards for Business were judged based on submissions that addressed leadership, best places to work, corporate excellence, emerging business and privately or publicly held companies."Congratulations to the winners of the 2024 Merit Awards for Business Excellence! Their unwavering dedication, innovative spirit, and commitment to excellence have set a remarkable standard in the business community,” said Marie Zander, executive director, Merit Awards.2024 Merit Awards for Business winners are:Best Places to Work:Gold: Orion InnovationSilver: AuvikBronze: Loop Neighborhood MarketplaceBusiness Excellence:Gold: BirdeyeSilver: Cambium Learning GroupBusiness Innovation:Gold: DailyPaySilver: Ascend AgencyBronze: Manhattan AssociatesBusiness Strategy:Gold: Boldyn NetworksSilver: Hara BrandsBusiness Tech:Gold: Atlantic.NetSilver: Pipeliner CRMBronze: Invoice HomeCorporate Responsibility:Gold: California Bank & TrustSilver: FusionCustomer Experience:Gold: e360Silver: Todd Kisaberth, Chief Customer OfficerBronze: Fusion ConnectExecutive Leadership:Gold: Mahesh RajasekharanSilver: Ashley Andersen ZantopLeadership Excellence:Gold: RedspinSilver: Ashley Andersen ZantopPrivate Company:Gold: HighlineSilver: IPv4.GlobalBronze: Boldyn NetworksProduct and Service Quality:Gold: Fusion ConnectProject Management:Gold: GoSecure Inc.Supply Chain Excellence:Gold: Manhattan AssociatesSilver: MetrcThe 2024 Merit Awards for Technology are now open.About Merit AwardsDesigned to recognize the efforts put forth by global industries and the markets they serve, the Merit Awards will acknowledge companies that have contributed to the continued growth of the market. The Merit Awards are judged by industry executives, Merit Awards staff, members of the media and consultants. For more information please visit our website at http://www.merit-awards.com Media Contact:Press Relationsinfo@merit-awards.com