Emmylou Harris, Old Crow Medicine Show, Daniel Donato to Headline the 26th Rhythm & Roots Festival
Labor Day Weekend Aug. 30, 31 and Sept. 1st Ninigret Park, Charlestown, R.I.CHARLESTOWN, RHODE ISLAND, USA, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 26th Rhythm & Roots Music, Dance and Food Festival will feature headliners Emmylou Harris, Old Crow Medicine Show, and Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country who will join Larkin Poe, Drive-By Truckers, and Rebirth Brass Brand and more than twenty other bands at Ninigret Park over Labor Day weekend.
With it’s laid-back vibe, and picturesque setting, Rhythm & Roots provides an endless variety of roots music including blues, bluegrass, Cajun, country, gospel, southern rock, R&B, Americana and zydeco. Complementing the music will be equally diverse food options, including jambalya, barbeque, Thai, and some local favorites.
The 2024 Rhythm & Roots will feature almost 30 bands across its three stages including the legendary Emmylou Harris to the festival for the first time. The 13-time Grammy award-winner and Country Music Hall of Fame member will bring her distinctive voice, songwriting and musical style to eagerly awaiting fans.
Old Crow Medicine Show, best known for its mega hit, “Wagon Wheel”, will bring their old-time string band sensibility and 25 years of experience on the road to the main Rhythm Stage.
Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country blends an organic rock band aesthetic with roadhouse twang, and showcases Donato’s love of country music, the Grateful Dead and Bob Dylan.
Also performing are Drive-By Truckers, the Athens, Ga.-based southern country rock band, roots rock ‘n’ roll sister act Larkin Poe, the award-winning blues, soul and Americana singer Shemekia Copeland, diverse singer/songwriter Ruthie Foster, local favorite folk artist Will Evans and the jazz-infused guitarist, pianist and vocalist Julia Pratt.
Also scheduled: Cajun 4 Avec Steve Riley, Cedric Watson & Bijou Creole, Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas, Pine Leaf Boys, Rose & the Bros, Paul Gabriel Blues Band and Christine Ohlman & Rebel Montez with The Sin Sisters & Frank Viele with over a dozen additional artists to be announced in phase two.
Rhythm & Roots music will be performed on three stages – the main Rhythm stage with standing room and lawn seating, and the tented Roots and Dance stages.
The festival also offers crafts from local artisans, more than a dozen food vendors, beer and wine.
Festival grounds open at 4 p.m. Friday and 12 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Performances start one hour after opening and continue through 11 p.m. Tickets range from $59 for the Friday opener to $199 for three days of dancing, music, food and vendors.
Check out the full lineup, explore artist profiles, purchase tickets, find answers to questions about parking, accessibility, volunteering, sponsorship and more at our website.
Rhythm & Roots attracts over 5,000 daily visitors to Ninigret park including 1,500 weekend campers and has earned multiple awards and is often included on “best of” music festival lists. Considered one of the top 100 events in North America, the festival has been described as “an incredible experience, a perfectly organized, flawlessly run major destination event that music fans from all over the country will be drawn to.”
