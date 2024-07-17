RI SELF-EMPLOYMENT DIRECTOR SUE BABIN WINS NATIONAL AWARD FROM APSE (ASSOCIATION OF PEOPLE SUPPORTING EMPLOYMENT FIRST)
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rhode Island Developmental Disabilities Council (RIDDC) is pleased to announce that Sue Babin, Director of the Self Employment Business project, was awarded the 2024 Dave Hammis Employment Innovation Award at the National Association of People Supporting Employment First (APSE) Conference, held this June in South Carolina.
Established in recognition of Dave Hammis, the award honors his contributions to the APSE organization, his creativity and fresh approach to supporting people in inclusive workplaces, whether at a business or through self-employment.
Erica Belois-Pacer, Professional Development Director of APSE National, added, “This award is offered to individuals or organizations who demonstrate innovation in technology, customized strategies, and/or self-employment for individuals with significant disabilities.”
Ms. Babin’s award nomination was submitted by Doug Crandell, consultant for Griffin Hammis Associates, which is an internationally recognized pioneer in the field of customized employment services for people with disabilities. Among the many letters of support from the organization Molly Sullivan commented to Ms. Babin, “You truly embody Dave's creativity and innovation - finding solutions and building opportunities at every turn! Your vision for a national coalition is a perfect example of your brilliance in action!”
Doug Crandell, who has conducted Employer Engagement trainings with Ms. Babin for years, added, “This year a number of fans want to recognize her fantastic leadership in developing self-employment outcomes in RI and across the country.” Rhode Island business owners also wrote letters of support.
In her comments about receiving the award, Sue emphasized, “it's because we have such a solid team of family members, special educators, businesspeople and peers.”
She continued, “Ours in not just a human service project. We've brought in the right people to be able to get the work done. And, more importantly, figured out what all ongoing support needs are for business development.”
Clearly, this program has differences that are distinctions. “What makes our program stand out is that we have the right staff and the ongoing support. Many others have business development programs with classes. We uniquely provide ongoing support that entrepreneurs need for production, for marketing, and for being flexible with their product design. What sets us apart is that we focus on all of it.
The list of supports the RIDDC Self Employment project offers to help people feel that they have a legitimate business and promote their business is lengthy: the business directory, the mini grants, access to resources, RIDDC, and the Office of Rehabilitative Services (ORS).
“Above all, if it weren’t for the Department of Labor and Training (DLT) funding, we would never have had this tremendous opportunity,” Babin notes.
Kevin Nerney, RIDDC’s Executive Director comments, “This award is a very big deal for Rhode Island. Sue developed a great program and team, and she deserves kudos.” Recalling the program’s trajectory, he added, “from just starting up a program six years ago, to national recognition is phenomenal.”
ABOUT RIDDC
The Rhode Island Developmental Disabilities Council (RIDDC) believes that people with developmental disabilities should fully participate in community life. Men, women, and children should be able to enjoy family life. Children and adolescents should go to school. Adults should work. All should have decent homes, have friends, and live as independently as possible. For more information, visit www.riddc.org.
ABOUT RIDDC
The Rhode Island Developmental Disabilities Council (RIDDC) believes that people with developmental disabilities should fully participate in community life. Men, women, and children should be able to enjoy family life. Children and adolescents should go to school. Adults should work. All should have decent homes, have friends, and live as independently as possible. For more information, visit www.riddc.org.
