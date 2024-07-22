Submit Release
DSS Charges Beaufort County Woman with Food Stamp Fraud

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
DSS Office of Communications & External Affairs
803-898-7602
publicinfo@dss.sc.gov

July 22, 2024- Today, Special Agents with the South Carolina Department of Social Services, Office of Inspector General, arrested a Beaufort County woman in connection with fraudulently receiving $12,571 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

Marcia Marie Kidd aka Monica Kidd Coleman, 45, was charged with one (1) count Fraudulent Acquisition or Use of Food Stamps, greater than $10,000. She was booked at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 14th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office. The related warrant can be found here

The South Carolina Department of Social Services, Office of Inspector General, is dedicated to eradicating fraud, waste, abuse, and misconduct in programs administered by the agency. Reports of fraud can be made to the South Carolina Department of Social Services, Office of Inspector General, at https://dss.sc.gov/about/fraud/ or call 1-800-694-8518.

THE INDIVIDUAL NAMED IN THIS CRIMINAL MATTER IS PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL TRIED AND FOUND GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW.   

 

 # # #

 

