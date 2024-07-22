Submit Release
News Search

There were 887 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,971 in the last 365 days.

MDC and BSA invite the public to a family fishing day in Jefferson City July 27

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and Boy Scouts of America (BSA) invites participants of all ages to learn about fishing, the benefits of the BSA program, and to roast marshmallows over a fire at the Conservation Employees Credit Union in Jefferson City. The event will be July 27 from 5-8 p.m., and registration is not required.

Participants will learn the fundamentals of fishing from experienced MDC staff and BSA members. Anglers of all experience levels are welcome at this event, and all equipment and bait will be provided. Participants will not need a fishing permit for this event. In addition to learning about fishing, participants will have the opportunity to learn about the BSA program from members of the program.

The Conservation Employees Credit Union is located at 2915 West Truman Boulevard in Jefferson City. Questions about this event can be send to George Kipp at George.kipp@mdc.mo.gov.

You just read:

MDC and BSA invite the public to a family fishing day in Jefferson City July 27

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more