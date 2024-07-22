Northpark Welcomes National Retailer Charlotte Russe

Northpark welcomes Charlotte Russe

We are so happy to welcome Charlotte Russe to Northpark. Their commitment to affordable fashion aligns with our mission to provide diverse, accessible shopping experiences for our community.” — Shawn Cochran, Northpark General Manager

RIDGELAND, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northpark is thrilled to welcome the national retailer Charlotte Russe as the newest addition to the shopping center. Charlotte Russe now offers Northpark shoppers access to the latest clothing, footwear and accessories at affordable prices.

Charlotte Russe strives to provide women affordable clothing that allows them to feel their best each day. Whether shoppers need closet basics or an elevated outfit for an event, Charlotte Russe is sure to have what they need.

“We are so happy to announce the addition of Charlotte Russe to Northpark,” said Shawn Cochran, General Manager of Northpark. “Charlotte Russe’s commitment to affordable fashion aligns perfectly with our mission to provide diverse and accessible shopping experiences for our community. We believe Charlotte Russe will be a fantastic resource for our shoppers seeking stylish clothing at affordable prices.”

As Northpark celebrates 40 years of style, it continues to seek opportunities to enhance customers’ shopping experience. Charlotte Russe is the second major retailer to open its doors at the shopping center this year, showcasing Northpark's continued dedication to providing new offerings to those in the Jackson metro area. The shopping center has several more exciting openings planned for this year as a part of their 40th anniversary celebrations.

“We are thrilled that Charlotte Russe has joined the Northpark family and opened its doors to customers,” said Laura Antoon, Marketing and Business Development Manager of Northpark. “We believe their presence will enrich the retail landscape at Northpark and provide our patrons with even more opportunities to find clothing that matches their personal style.”

To learn more about Northpark, visit www.visitnorthpark.com or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn (@shopnorthparkms).

About Northpark

Mississippi's premier indoor shopping destination, Northpark, is home to more than 120 stores and specialty shops. Located in Ridgeland, Mississippi, Northpark combines contemporary architecture and design with next generation technology and Southern charm. Conveniently located less than one mile east of I-55 at the intersection of County Line & Wheatley Roads, Northpark features Dillard's, JCPenney, Belk, H&M, B&B Theatres, Victoria's Secret, Windsor, Pac Sun, and Buckle and over 50 locally owned businesses. For additional information, stop by https://visitnorthpark.com/ or follow social media at: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ShopNorthparkMS/ Instagram: @ShopNorthparkMS

#NorthparkNostalgia #NP40YearsofStyle

About Pacific Retail Capital Partners

Pacific Retail Capital Partners (PRCP) is one of the nation’s premier retail operating groups of retail-led properties, with more than $3 billion in assets under management in the United States. Based in Southern California, PRCP provides end-to-end sourcing, assessment, underwriting, valuing, development, marketing and asset management of consumer real estate with a proven track record of repositioning retail properties. PRCP strategically manages over 20 million+ square feet of regional, open-air lifestyle and mixed-use centers. Adept in crafting a compelling vision for the future of a specific asset through master planning and adaptive re-use, PRCP is skillful in amending REA’s and thorough when negotiating with anchors to unlock the value of the underlying dirt. The Executive team has over 150+ years of collective real estate expertise in leasing, marketing, operations, design, development, investment, and finance. With a keen focus on enhancing the value and quality of its growing portfolio, PRCP is dedicated to creating a unique, strategic vision for each property and exceeding the highest expectations of investors, retailers, and consumers. For additional information, visit pacificretail.com