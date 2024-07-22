[Giving Full Play to China-PSC Platform] IPIM Organises a Delegation to Visit Angola and Mozambique for Investment Promotion

MACAU, July 22 - A delegation of 40 entrepreneurs organised by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) will attend the “Entrepreneurs Meeting for Commercial and Economic Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries-Luanda-2024” to be held from 24 to 26 July, local time, and the “Macao-Hengqin Investment Promotion Seminar (Mozambique)” to be held on 29 July. The delegation will participate in a series of business activities, including the International Fair of Luanda (FILDA), which is the largest and most influential comprehensive expo in southwest Africa, various economic and trade promotion activities, business matching sessions, and field inspections, in order to build the bridges for co-operation between Chinese and Portuguese-speaking countries’ enterprises. It is also hoped to attract high-quality projects in PSCs to make full use of Macao-Hengqin business advantages and Macao’s unique role as the “Commercial and Trade Co-operation Service Platform between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries” to deepen the business exchanges between China and PSCs.

The delegation is composed of representatives of chambers of commerce and entrepreneurs from mainland China, Macao and Hengqin engaging in businesses including modern financial services, big health, high technology, trade and retail, new energy, infrastructure and other industries.

More than 3,600 businesses matching sessions and over 100 projects signed in 14 editions of Entrepreneurs Meeting for Commercial and Economic Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries

The Entrepreneurs Meeting for Commercial and Economic Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries is an enterprise co-operation project held under the framework for co-operation of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries, signed between mainland China’s trade promotion agencies and their counterparts in Portuguese-speaking Countries and Macao, during the meeting held in October 2003. The Meeting has been held in Portuguese-speaking countries since 2005 on a rotating basis. So far, 14 editions have been held, attracting more than 5,800 Chinese and PSCs entrepreneur participants. Cumulatively, over 3,600 business matching sessions have been arranged and over 100 co-operation projects have been signed, involving fields such as infrastructure, finance, food, agriculture, tourism and trade. This year’s Meeting will be held in Luanda, the capital of Angola. And it will be the third time for Angola to host the Meeting since the project’s inception.

The First Promotion Event of Macao-Henqing Synergy Opportunities in African Portuguese-speaking Countries

The “Macao-Hengqin Investment Promotion Seminar (Mozambique)”, jointly hosted by IPIM and the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin, is one of the joint investment promotions in 2024. It is also the first promotion activity in Africa for the “Macao Platform + International Resources + Hengqin Space + Shared Results” after the implementation of the new pattern of Macao-Hengqin joint industrial development. The promotion aims to bring together more high-quality resources from around the world to make full use of Macao-Hengqin business advantages and to further explore the Chinese mainland market.