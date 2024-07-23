Construction Underway for Newark's Work Hard Dress Right Store, Opening in Fall

Work Hard Dress Right will open its new store on Ferry Street in Newark this fall. Work Hard Dress Right is a leading provider of high-quality workwear and footwear designed to meet the demands of hardworking professionals.

The new store will not only serve the unique needs of Newark's hardworking professionals but with its opening in the fall, will also be creating jobs in Newark.

We are thrilled with the progress of our Newark store and look forward to serving the community with the best workwear solutions.” — Brian Traynor, VP Operations