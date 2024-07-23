Construction Underway for Newark's Work Hard Dress Right Store, Opening in Fall
The new store will not only serve the unique needs of Newark's hardworking professionals but with its opening in the fall, will also be creating jobs in Newark.
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Work Hard Dress Right (WHDR) is excited to announce significant progress in the construction of its new store located at 283 Ferry Street in Newark, NJ. Set to open this fall, the store promises to provide the local community with high-quality work uniforms, boots, and specialized FR and high-visibility clothing.
— Brian Traynor, VP Operations
Store Progress and Construction Milestones
After taking over two existing storefronts on Ferry Street, WHDR Newark is currently designing and building the interior space and preparing to equip the store with all the latest modern retail features. Several key milestones have been achieved:
Space Planning: A layout design that optimizes customer flow and product placement, enhancing the overall shopping experience.
Retail Detailing: Installation of fixtures and displays to showcase an extensive product range.
Concept Development
“We are meticulously defining the store’s aesthetic and functional requirements to ensure a welcoming and efficient shopping environment,” said Vice President of Operations Brian Traynor. “The store will have a fresh, modern look that will make shopping for workwear a unique pleasure.”
WHDR is paying heavy attention to subtleties such as customer flow, shelving, product displays and even lighting that will all contribute to enhancing the experience and create an inviting atmosphere.
“Next, we will be focusing on our checkout counter areas to maximize our customer service and ensure a fast and efficient shopping experience for our many customers in Newark and beyond,” said Traynor.
Local Staff Announced
In line with its commitment to the Newark community, WHDR announced that its store will be staffed by several residents from the greater Newark area. This initiative not only supports the unique needs of Newark's hardworking professionals but also creates new jobs in Newark.
"We are thrilled with the progress of our Newark store and look forward to serving the community with the best workwear solutions," said Traynor. "Our local staff will bring invaluable insights and dedication to our mission of supporting Newark's workforce."
About Work Hard Dress Right
Work Hard Dress Right is a leading provider of high-quality workwear and footwear designed to meet the demands of hardworking professionals. Committed to ensuring safety, comfort, and confidence in work attire, WHDR offers durable, functional, and stylish workwear for various fields including construction, healthcare, and hospitality. With a mission to support the workforce with top-notch products and exceptional customer service, WHDR equips professionals with the gear they need to tackle their day with confidence.
About Feury Image Group
Businesses turn to Feury Image Group when seeking a web-based managed custom uniform program for streamlined ordering, real-time inventory tracking, and distribution. Its tailored solutions ensure high-quality uniforms and unparalleled convenience, significantly reducing the investment in time, cost, and effort.
