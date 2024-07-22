DCACLive2024: Driving Disruption and Innovation in the Tech Industry
Join industry leaders like David Liggitt and Dan Crosby this September for a conference that blends networking with insights into AI, computing, and more.
By bringing together industry veterans and emerging talent, we’re creating meaningful connections that drive business success. It’s about participating and making a real impact.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today’s rapidly evolving tech landscape, #TheDCAC is excited to announce that David Liggitt, Founder and CEO of DatacenterHawk, and Dan Crosby, Founder and CEO of Legend Energy Advisors Inc., will be among the featured panel speakers at the upcoming 9th annual #DCACLive2024.
— Kirk Offel
Set to take place in Austin, Texas, this September, #DCACLive2024 aims to shake up the tech world. This innovative conference combines top-tier networking with hands-on insights into the latest market trends, from AI to cloud computing. It’s the go-to event for forward-thinking professionals in the cloud, AI, infrastructure, data centers, and mission-critical sectors.
David Liggitt, Founder and CEO of DatacenterHawk, has built a stellar reputation managing data center transactions for Fortune 500 companies before launching his own venture. Known for helping industry professionals make informed decisions, his passion continues to drive transformative changes in the data center industry.
Dan Crosby, a key figure in North American energy and environmental markets, brings over fifteen years of experience. As the founder of Legend Energy Advisors Inc., Crosby was inspired by the need for value-driven energy brokerage models. He believes managing energy at market speed is crucial for driving the energy transition.
In addition to David Liggitt and Dan Crosby, #DCACLive2024 will feature a dozen more industry leaders, with speaker announcements coming soon.
"At #DCACLive2024, we’re not just observing—we’re actively engaging," said DCAC Founder Kirk Offel. "By bringing together industry veterans and emerging talent, we’re creating meaningful connections that drive business success. It’s about participating and making a real impact."
DCAC was born from a vision to be a transformative experience rather than just another industry event. Since its inception, it has been challenging the status quo with a mission to inspire visionaries, builders, and manufacturers in the data center industry. DCAC is committed to disrupting, educating, and inspiring.
By gathering influential leaders and voices, DCAC offers a unique platform for diverse insights, ensuring the conference evolves and remains unparalleled each year.
About #TheDCAC #TheDCAC is among the fastest-growing sectors, driven by every other industry. With a core mission to foster conversations and collaborations that spur progress in the data center industry, #TheDCAC ensures each event challenges the known, educates participants, and most importantly, inspires.
Shae Persico
Data Center Anti Conference
+1 331-642-2615
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube