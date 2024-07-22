Seed Oil Free Alliance Certifies First Restaurant in the U.S.
We’ve been seed oil-free since the day we opened our doors in 2017 as a restaurant, which reflects our commitment to anti-inflammatory ingredients and food.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recently launched Seed Oil Free Alliance has declared Just BE Kitchen as “Seed Oil Free Certified,” making it the first restaurant in the country to receive this distinction.
— Jennifer Peters, Founder of Just BE Kitchen
Refined seed oils like soybean, corn, and canola oil are high in polyunsaturated fats and undergo extensive processing that removes naturally occurring antioxidants and micronutrients.
As a result, they provide lower nutritional value and produce measurable levels of harmful, inflammatory byproducts when heated. While they're commonly used in restaurants due to their low cost, a growing number of consumers are avoiding seed oils due to health concerns.
“We’ve been seed oil-free since the day we opened our doors in 2017 as a restaurant, which reflects our commitment to anti-inflammatory ingredients and food. Most seed oils are high in inflammatory omega-6 fats and for us, food is designed to be medicine, not contributing to disease,” said Just BE Kitchen Founder Jennifer Peters.
“As an industry leader, Just BE Kitchen is setting an inspiring example to others as we move toward a healthier nation,” said Jonathan Rubin, founder and CEO of Seed Oil Free Alliance. ”Our requirements for the 'Seed Oil Free Certified Restaurant' Seal are rigorous, and do not allow for any seed oils whatsoever used anywhere in the establishment. This certification signals a high degree of integrity and a genuine commitment to public health. "
He added, "We are elated to have our first nationally certified seed-oil free restaurant join our cause. As more consumers insist on seed oil-free offerings, Just BE will be a tremendous role model for other conscientious food service companies who step up to meet this growing demand.”
The benefits of a seed oil-free diet are gaining traction among health-conscious consumers, as are growing concerns about ingredient transparency. In lieu of refined seed oils, using pure, premium oils like olive, avocado, and coconut can avoid these problems and provide additional health benefits.
With independent lab testing, the Alliance verifies seed oil-free premium oils are authentic and have not undergone adulteration, i.e. mixing or substitution with a different type of oil, usually a cheaper seed oil.
“When the Seed Oil Free Alliance was born, it was an excellent way for us to get real credibility that the oils we use are, indeed, seed-oil free and not adulterated like many wholesale varieties,” said Peters. “We know there are claims of restaurants or products being seed-oil free. However, without independent lab testing, it’s hard to be absolutely sure since that adulteration issue has become so common. Equally, there are so many areas in which oils are prevalent in the supply chain - from marinades to salad dressings to even alternative milks! We’re grateful to have a testing and auditing process that can prove our oils are pure from all areas of use and across our supply chain.”
Studies conducted at the FDA and UC Davis have revealed that more than 25 percent of extra-virgin olive oil and nearly 70 percent of avocado oil in the U.S. supply chain were diluted with low-cost refined seed oils like soybean, corn, or canola oil. The “Seed Oil Free Certified” seal guarantees oil ingredients used at certified restaurants like Just BE Kitchen have undergone independent laboratory testing to ensure the purity of their oils.
According to the FDA, this “food fraud” of oil adulteration is economically motivated and often evades detection. The adulterated oil is purposefully mislabeled and sold wholesale at a high price before being packaged for consumers and restaurants.
Just BE Kitchen menu items - all confirmed to be seed oil-free by the Seed Oil Free Alliance - include French Toast Sliders made with almond flour and toasted coconut; the all-day “Fulfilled Burrito” with Just BE Kitchen’s famous housemade gluten-free tortilla, “cheddar wiz” and choice of chili; Food Network-featured Chicken and Dumplings; Mixed Vegetable Curry; and BBQ Brisket sliders. The menu is usually changed twice each year, highlighting craveable comfort foods of the season that have been reimagined through Just BE Kitchen’s way of cooking consciously and conscientiously.
As Colorado’s largest gluten-free restaurant group Just BE Kitchen is and has always been also free of refined sugars, soy, corn, and peanuts. They are also 99 percent grain, dairy and legume free, making Just BE Kitchen one of the most anti-inflammatory and allergen- friendly restaurants anywhere, without compromising taste, texture or quality.
In addition to being the first paleo restaurant in Colorado, Just BE’s list of impressive superlatives include being the first Whole30 Approved restaurant based in Colorado; the only 100 percent paleo restaurant to be featured on the Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives; and named as one of Denver’s best gluten-free restaurants by 5280, The Denver Post, Eater, Westword and others.
###
More about Just BE Kitchen
Just BE Kitchen is a fast-growing, female-owned fast-casual Colorado restaurant group and is the largest gluten-free restaurant group in the state. Just BE’s menu is free of gluten, grains, refined sugars, dairy, and is also seed oil free. Just BE has a drool-worthy menu that appeals to health-conscious families, high-performance athletes, those living with food allergies and anyone seeking a delicious meal that just so happens to be allergen free.
Like so many iconic Colorado brands, Just BE Founder Jennifer Peters started selling her homemade products at farmers markets before opening a brick-and-mortar location in Denver's LoHi neighborhood in 2017. Her newest location opened in Boulder, Colo. in Dec 2023. In June 2024, Just BE was the first restaurant in the country to be “Seed Oil Free Certified” by the Seed Oil Free Alliance.
For more information about Just BE Kitchen, visit justbekitchen.com For media information or interviews with Just BE Kitchen Founder and Owner Jennifer Peters contact Emily Tracy at 919.449.4803 or emily@rootmarketingpr.com.
More about the Seed Oil Free Alliance
The Seed Oil Free Alliance is a third-party certifying organization that offers the world's first “Seed Oil Free Certified” Seal for qualifying consumer packaged goods (CPG), ready-to-eat foods, food service operations, and bottled cooking oil products.
Emily Tracy
ROOT Marketing & PR
+1 9194494803
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram