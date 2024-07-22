Loudon UTV Crash

CONTACT:

July 22, 2024

Loudon, NH – On July 21, 2024, at approximately 5:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) roll over with injury on private property in Loudon.

The UTV was being operated on private property near 346 Lovejoy Road. The operator and its two additional occupants were minors.

Loudon Police, Loudon Ambulance Service, and a Conservation Officer arrived on the scene. Two occupants were driven by their parents to receive medical treatment for non-life threatening injuries. All three were wearing safety harnesses within the OHRV, but they were not wearing helmets.

The NH Fish and Game Department would like to remind everyone that minors operating OHRV’s should always be accompanied by an adult, and to always wear safety equipment while operating.