Express Your Thoughts on the Revised New Hampshire State Wildlife Action Plan

June 17, 2025

Concord, NH – New Hampshire’s State Wildlife Action Plan (SWAP), a roadmap for conserving wildlife in the state, is being updated to set priorities for the next 10 years, through 2035. The plan is a guide for state agencies, conservation organizations, towns, landowners, and others in their efforts to help conserve New Hampshire’s wildlife. The plan includes an updated list of species of greatest conservation need (SGCN), a list of priority habitats, an assessment of the challenges these species and habitats are facing, and the actions needed to conserve wildlife in New Hampshire over the next decade.

The draft revision of thew SWAP can be reviewed by visiting http://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/wildlife/wap.html.

Those who would like to submit written comments may email their input to wildlifeactionplan@wildlife.nh.gov (include “SWAP” in the subject line), or by mail to: Wildlife Division, NH Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH 03301. All input must be received by July 16, 2025.

“We are excited to release a draft of the revised SWAP and gather additional ideas on how it can be improved before it is finalized.” said Mike Marchand, Supervisor of the Nongame and Endangered Wildlife Program at the NH Fish and Game Department. “This plan represents a tremendous collaboration between the Department, our conservation partners, and members of the public. We appreciate all the input and assistance in we received compiling the document to date.”

To revise the plan, over the past year Fish and Game brought together biologists and other professionals from many agencies, organizations, and conservation groups to assess threats to species and their habitats and develop strategies to effectively mitigate the challenges the species are facing. Last fall, the public was invited to provide input on the Wildlife Action Plan revision through an online survey that received 1,256 responses from 212 New Hampshire towns and cities. Additionally, seven focus group sessions targeting specific topic areas were attended by 55 people from over 50 different organizations, including state and federal government agencies, nonprofit organizations, academic institutions, and the private sector. Collectively, these input sessions generated tremendous contributions that have proven integral to the current revision process.

The revised plan includes 138 wildlife SGCN, 188 plant SGCN, and 28 key habitat types. Each of these species and habitats was evaluated for the greatest challenges they are facing along with the action needed to conserve them. Fish and Game staff will continue to update the draft SWAP with suggestions they receive from the public input, along with additional layout and design enhancements to make the plan more accessible. The NH Fish and Game Department must submit the SWAP to the US Fish and Wildlife Service for approval by September 30, 2025.



Funded by the federal government through State Wildlife Grants, the Wildlife Action Plan is a roadmap for conservation in New Hampshire, providing decision makers with important tools for restoring and maintaining critical natural habitats. Over the past 10 years, dozens of agencies, conservation groups, municipalities, consultants and others have helped implement many of the recommendations made in the first plan, which was authorized in 2006.