Hiker Dies after Suffering Medical Emergency

June 17, 2025

Low & Burbanks Grant, NH – At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Monday, June 16, 2025, New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a solo hiker who had reportedly collapsed while hiking on Valley Way Trail in Low & Burbanks Grant. Bystanders who witnessed the hiker collapse got to him immediately but found him unresponsive. They made an immediate call to 911 and subsequently began providing CPR.

Based on the severity of the medical emergency that was believed to have occurred, and being 2.9 miles from the nearest road, a call to the Army National Guard was made requesting their assistance. A helicopter crew was quickly formed and began responding from their hangar in Concord. During this same time, AMC personnel and Conservation Officers began hiking to the location of the incident on Valley Way Trail.

At approximately 3:15 p.m., the Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopter and its crew were able to extract the injured hiker from the remote mountainside location and transport him to an awaiting Gorham EMS Ambulance at the Gorham Municipal Airport. Gorham EMS, Gorham Fire Department, and Gorham Police Department personnel assisted with the patient transfer. Despite the best efforts of all involved, the hiker, identified as Richard Perrault, 70, of Clinton, CT, succumbed to the medical event he sustained while hiking and was pronounced dead.