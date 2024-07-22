Submit Release
News Search

There were 835 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,918 in the last 365 days.

Loudon UTV Crash

CONTACT:
Conservation Officer William Jones
603-271-3361
July 22, 2024

Loudon, NH – On July 21, 2024, at approximately 5:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) roll over with injury on private property in Loudon.

The UTV was being operated on private property near 346 Lovejoy Road. The operator and its two additional occupants were minors.

Loudon Police, Loudon Ambulance Service, and a Conservation Officer arrived on the scene. Two occupants were driven by their parents to receive medical treatment for non-life threatening injuries. All three were wearing safety harnesses within the OHRV, but they were not wearing helmets.

The NH Fish and Game Department would like to remind everyone that minors operating OHRV’s should always be accompanied by an adult, and to always wear safety equipment while operating.

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Loudon UTV Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more