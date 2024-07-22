Submit Release
News Search

There were 843 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,925 in the last 365 days.

iSwiss Bank Launches New Hedge Fund Company in New York

This represents a crucial milestone in our global expansion strategy and demonstrates our commitment to providing innovative and high-quality financial solutions to our clients.”
— Aleo Christopher
NEW YORK, USA, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iSwiss Bank announces the establishment of its new company in New York, which has recently been filled with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to operate as a hedge fund.

This milestone marks a significant step in iSwiss Bank's global expansion, strengthening its presence in the U.S. financial market and solidifying its position as a leader in financial innovation.

The new iSwiss Bank entity in New York will focus on hedge fund management, offering advanced investment strategies and tailored financial solutions for institutional and private clients.

With the recent SEC authorization, iSwiss Bank is now equipped to operate as a hedge fund in the United States, broadening the range of financial services available to its global clientele.

The new iSwiss Bank venture will emphasize innovative investment strategies, leveraging advanced asset management expertise and the group's pioneering approach. iSwiss Bank's team of experts will work to develop customized investment solutions aimed at maximizing returns and managing risks effectively, aligned with clients' needs and goals.

Christopher Aleo, CEO of iSwiss Group, stated: "We are thrilled to launch our new company in New York and to receive SEC authorization to operate as a hedge fund. This represents a crucial milestone in our global expansion strategy and demonstrates our commitment to providing innovative and high-quality financial solutions to our clients. We are ready to seize the opportunities presented by the U.S. market and contribute to the growth and success of our investors."

iSwiss Bank is renowned for its commitment to excellence and transparency. The new company in New York will continue to uphold the highest standards of compliance and governance, ensuring all operations are conducted ethically and responsibly. Client trust and investor protection remain at the forefront of iSwiss Bank's priorities.

With the launch of the new company in New York, iSwiss Bank is well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities in the dynamic U.S. financial market.

The ability to operate as a hedge fund will enable the group to attract new investors and further expand its client base. iSwiss Bank will continue to invest in advanced technologies and develop innovative investment solutions to remain at the forefront of the financial sector.

Andrew Anderson
Euronewspress JSC
+971 50 947 3422
email us here

You just read:

iSwiss Bank Launches New Hedge Fund Company in New York

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more