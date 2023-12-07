World Fashion Week: fashion event in Dubai, iSwiss among the stars
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dubai has emerged as a favored venue for high-profile events across various industries, with the 23rd edition of World Fashion Week underscoring the city's status as an ideal host for prestigious gatherings. The event showcased the latest spring 2024 collections from renowned fashion houses and designers, highlighting a blend of style, luxury, and innovative materials. This year's collections notably emphasized eco-friendly solutions, reflecting a broader industry shift toward sustainability without compromising on quality.
Advancements in environmentally friendly fabric research and production were evident, catering to the high standards of consumers. In line with the theme of innovation, the iSwiss Group, known for integrating innovation into its business model, played a significant role as the main sponsor of the event. The group, which operates from Dubai, also celebrated receiving two accolades at the event.
Mr. Christopher Aleo of the iSwiss Group expressed pride in the recognition received, stating, "We have been awarded Best Banking Institution in Securitisation and Best Financial Institution Overall for 2023." He emphasized the group's commitment to securitization and innovation as key aspects of their banking, finance, and insurance operations.
The iSwiss Group's recent achievements include closing several significant securitization transactions, raising 9 billion euros in loans, and obtaining new licenses to expand its operational reach. This expansion includes entry into the significant US market, with a continued focus on sustainable development as a core company value.
Andrew Anderson
Advancements in environmentally friendly fabric research and production were evident, catering to the high standards of consumers. In line with the theme of innovation, the iSwiss Group, known for integrating innovation into its business model, played a significant role as the main sponsor of the event. The group, which operates from Dubai, also celebrated receiving two accolades at the event.
Mr. Christopher Aleo of the iSwiss Group expressed pride in the recognition received, stating, "We have been awarded Best Banking Institution in Securitisation and Best Financial Institution Overall for 2023." He emphasized the group's commitment to securitization and innovation as key aspects of their banking, finance, and insurance operations.
The iSwiss Group's recent achievements include closing several significant securitization transactions, raising 9 billion euros in loans, and obtaining new licenses to expand its operational reach. This expansion includes entry into the significant US market, with a continued focus on sustainable development as a core company value.
Andrew Anderson
Euronewspress JSC
email us here