Reveal Weight Loss Introduces Revolutionary Spatz Balloon Procedure
We’ve seen first-hand how empowered our patients feel after regaining control over their health and lives. We’re helping make weight loss more accessible, affordable, and attainable than ever before.”LIVINGSTON, NJ, USA, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reveal Weight Loss MD is excited to announce the launch of the Spatz3 Intragastric Balloon, an innovative, FDA-approved adjustable balloon designed to help patients manage their health more effectively. This advanced, non-surgical procedure offers a new approach to feeling fuller, eating less, and promoting overall wellness.
“Studies show that over 70% of adults in the United States are overweight or obese, putting them at increased risk for chronic conditions like heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and even some cancers. It’s a staggering statistic but one that can absolutely be lowered with safe and effective solutions,” says Dr. Haroon Shahid.
What is the Spatz3 Intragastric Balloon?
The Spatz3 intragastric balloon is a revolutionary device placed into the stomach via endoscopy, with moderate sedation, in a procedure that typically takes 10-20 minutes. This non-surgical outpatient procedure involves filling the balloon with liquid, which then expands to occupy space in the stomach, leading to a feeling of fullness and reduced appetite.
Unlike other gastric balloons, the Spatz3 balloon is the first adjustable intragastric balloon available in the United States. Its unique feature allows for volume adjustments—either increasing or decreasing the fluid—based on the patient's progress and comfort, which can further enhance its effectiveness and reduce potential side effects.
Patient Care and Follow-Up
The balloon remains in the stomach for up to 8 months, during which time patients receive comprehensive follow-up care from our expert specialists and nutrition team. This approach ensures that patients make necessary dietary and behavioral changes to maintain their health benefits even after the balloon is removed, leading to successful and sustainable results.
Who is a Good Candidate for Spatz3?
The Spatz3 gastric balloon is ideal for individuals with a BMI of 30 to 40 who have not succeeded with traditional methods and are motivated to adopt a healthier lifestyle. It is also suitable for those not interested in invasive surgeries and who are in good overall health.
“We started Reveal Weight Loss MD as the first dedicated endobariatric center in New Jersey to make a real positive impact. In the short time we’ve been open, we’ve seen first-hand how empowered our patients feel after regaining control over their health and lives. We’re helping make weight loss more accessible, affordable, and attainable than ever before,” states Dr. Avik Sarkar.
What Does the Spatz3 Balloon Program Include?
-The comprehensive program includes:
-Pre-procedure consultation with an expert bariatric endoscopist
-12-month nutrition and lifestyle coaching
-Comprehensive 1-year follow-up
-Cost of the balloon, insertion, and removal fees
-Post-procedure IV hydration
-A scale for tracking progress
Contact Us
For more information or to schedule a consultation, please call us at (973) 576-5808 or email us at info@revealweightlossmd.com. Financing options are available to ensure that this innovative solution is accessible to all who need it.
About Reveal Weight Loss MD
Reveal Weight Loss MD is the first dedicated endobariatric center in New Jersey, specializing in non-surgical, minimally invasive procedures using the latest technology. Our board-certified team, with over 14 years of experience, is committed to helping patients achieve their health goals safely and effectively. With over 10,000 complex endoscopic procedures performed, our expertise and personalized care make us a leader in the field.
