Creatio Partners with FEKRA DIGITAL SOLUTIONS to Advance Digital Transformation with No-Code Worldwide
The new partnership aims to revolutionize digital transformation for businesses worldwide through no-codeBOSTON, USA, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its partnership with FEKRA DIGITAL SOLUTIONS (FDS), a leader in digital transformation, offering a wide range of services including technology implementation, data intelligence, cloud migration, and business process outsourcing (BPO). This partnership aligns with Creatio’s commitment to providing innovative and efficient digital transformation solutions to businesses worldwide.
Since 2008, FEKRA GROUP has been supporting clients in transforming and developing their business and IT processes to meet the challenges of today's world and the changes recently brought by Artificial Intelligence. The group is strategically focusing on key areas such as IT Banking (Compliance, Factoring), Cybersecurity, Cloud, and CRM/ERP across France, Europe, and Africa.
“By partnering with Creatio, we are reinforcing our ability to deliver cutting-edge, no-code solutions that empower our clients to accelerate their digital transformation journey seamlessly," said Driss Hazzaf, CEO of FEKRA GROUP. "This collaboration marks a significant step towards our goal of enabling businesses to harness the full potential of automation and workflow optimization. We are proud to partner with Creatio, especially following their recent a $200 million capital raise at a $1.2 billion valuation, underscoring their position as a leader in the no-code space for workflow automation and CRM.”
Creatio provides its customers with the freedom to own their automation. It is delivered through the unique no-code composable architecture that, in Creatio’s opinion, establishes a new era in business automation. All Creatio products are powered with composable Quantum architecture and AI. With the Quantum architecture, all functionality is available as a set of composable elements. This means that business technologists can use them in any combination to support their unique use cases. By embracing a composable architecture, Creatio empowers no-code creators to seamlessly assemble various components, blocks, and apps to create enterprise-ready solutions that match their unique requirements without coding. All Creatio ready-to-use apps (CRM, vertical apps, etc.) are built using the composable no-code approach and Creatio Copilot.
“We are thrilled to partner with FEKRA DIGITAL SOLUTIONS, a leader in digital transformation in France. Together, we will empower organizations to achieve unprecedented levels of efficiency and innovation,” said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio. “This partnership underscores our commitment to empowering organizations in all industries with the tools they need to transform their operations and deliver exceptional time-to-value to their clients.”
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.
For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.
About FEKRA GROUP
FEKRA GROUP, founded in 2008 by Driss Hazzaf, is at the forefront of digital transformation, offering a wide range of services including technology implementation, data intelligence, cloud migration, and business process outsourcing (BPO). The group is strategically refocusing on key areas such as IT Banking (Compliance, Factoring), Cybersecurity, Cloud, and CRM/ERP across France, Europe, and Africa as part of its three-year plan. With a growing team, FEKRA GROUP is dedicated to supporting both historical and new clients in transforming and developing their business and IT processes to meet the challenges of today's world and the changes brought by Artificial Intelligence. For more information about FEKRA DIGITAL SOLUTIONS, please visit https://fekra-ds.fr/.
