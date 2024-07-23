GPID launches second annual $10M prize fund to find solutions that address global water scarcity
The Global Prize Innovation in Desalination uses crowdsourcing to improve the availability, affordability, and accessibility of water
We believe the crowd's collective intelligence can deliver solutions to address water scarcity, and we look forward to accelerating and celebrating the best entries that will change the world”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Prize Innovation in Desalination (GPID) has launched the 2024 edition of its $10M prize fund through a series of crowdsourcing challenges to find and reward the most innovative solutions addressing the global issue of water scarcity.
— Dr. Mohammed Almaghrabi, Secretary General of the GPID
There are five prize opportunities in 2024: Discovery Award for early-stage solutions, Breakthrough Award for developing technologies, Most Innovative Idea in Water Production to celebrate developments in policy/economics, Venture Capital Deal of the Year in Water Production, and Most Impactful Lab/Accelerator in Water Production Technology. Grand Prize winners will be awarded $100,000 and offered piloting value up to $200,000, while other selected solutions can win $50,000 or discretionary pilot program opportunities.
With more than one-quarter of the world’s population facing challenges in accessing safe drinking water and an increase of 30% in the volume and severity of drought crises, the solutions can’t come soon enough, according to GPID.
“Easy access to clean and affordable drinking water should be available to every single human on the planet,” said Dr. Mohammed Almaghrabi, Secretary General of the Global Prize for Innovation in Desalination (GPID). “We believe the collective intelligence of the crowd can deliver the very best solutions to addressing water scarcity, and we look forward to accelerating and celebrating the best entries that will truly change the world.”
Founded in 2023 by SWCC (Saline Water Conversion Corporation), now SWA (Saudi Water Authority), GPID is in its second year. SWA is the world’s largest producer of desalinated water, supplying 34 million people in Saudi Arabia and producing more than 20% of the world’s desalinated seawater.
The prizes focus on improving the environmental footprint of desalination processes, reducing energy consumption and operational costs, introducing new technologies and innovative business models in water, and providing scalable and sustainable solutions to meet global water needs. Applicants to this series of prizes are able to retain their IP, even in the piloting phase if selected.
Entering is straightforward and takes around 30 minutes from registration to submission. Applications are encouraged from researchers, start-ups, accelerators, enterprises, NGOs, universities and individuals without affiliation.
Innovation scale-up Wazoku, which powers the GPID, works with organisations such as Enel, SunNight Solar, and NASA, helping them crowdsource and manage innovation. Its open innovation offering, the Wazoku Crowd, consists of a 700,000-strong network of expert problem ‘Solvers’, comprised of scientists, technologists, CEOs, start-ups and more.
“Our crowd has an incredible track record in solving water and other global challenges," said Simon Hill, CEO, Wazoku. "Access to water is one of the planet's most pressing challenges, and by committing such a substantial prize fund and support system, GPID is committed to helping address that problem and improving the world immeasurably.”
Shortlisted Solvers and award winners will be invited to the three-day Innovation Drive Desalination Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from 11 to 13 November 2024, with all expenses paid. All winning Solvers will be given the opportunity to take part in the Saudi Water Innovation Center (SWIC), a leading incubator and accelerator in this technology space. In 2024, GPID is committing long-term support in piloting, networking, and consultancy to the best entrants.
The GPID awards close on 31 August 2024.
