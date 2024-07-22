Zeidler Group Announces Major Enhancements to Global Knowledge Hub for Improved User Experience
These enhancements mark a significant step forward in our commitment to providing intuitive, enjoyable user experience and efficient digital fund solutions for our clients. "NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zeidler Group, the leading asset management legalTech and investment funds-focused law firm, is delighted to announce significant enhancements to the Global Knowledge Hub (GKH), aimed at improving user experience and streamlining content management for our clients.
Enhancements for Global Knowledge Hub Users
The Global Knowledge Hub provides practical legal and compliance information for asset managers and investment funds (UCITS and AIFs) covering over 70 jurisdictions. The revamped design of the Global Knowledge Hub introduces a range of new features and visual improvements to facilitate easier navigation and a more engaging user experience.
New Dashboard Features:
Interactive World Map: Access content from different countries with a single click.
Content Overview: The dashboard provides a comprehensive overview of available content types, including dedicated sections for investment services and sustainable finance, highlighting the content available for each country.
Interactive Text Box: Stay updated with the latest content and articles.
Quick Access to Q&As: Immediate access to the Q&As section for faster information retrieval.
Prashant Patil, EVP of Technology at Zeidler Group, stated:
“ These enhancements mark a significant step forward in our commitment to providing intuitive, enjoyable user experience and efficient digital fund solutions for our clients. The latest enhancement is a testament to the dedication and innovation of our software engineering team and our collective drive for client excellence.”
Patricia Nitschke, Associate at Zeidler Group, added:
“Our team of lawyers and regulatory compliance experts work tirelessly to simplify complex legal information for our clients, ensuring that non-legal users can easily understand what is permissible and what is not when it comes to global fund distribution. The new features of the Global Knowledge Hub enhance our client’s ability to navigate and utilise the extensive knowledge available on the platform. Covering a range of ESG and investor services topics as well as over 70 jurisdictions with new information added monthly, this upgrade exemplifies our dedication to delivering exceptional legal advice efficiently through user-friendly solutions.”
With these enhancements, Zeidler Group reaffirms its commitment to providing top-tier resources and support to its global clients, ensuring they have the practical tools and guidance they need to stay informed and compliant in an ever-evolving regulatory landscape.
Experience the Upgraded Global Knowledge Hub
Book your demo and start your complimentary trial today.
About Zeidler Group
Zeidler Group is a technology-driven law firm and legal and compliance services provider, revolutionising legal, regulatory, compliance, and reporting services for the asset management industry. Zeidler Group builds collaborative, strategic, and meaningful partnerships by providing innovative digital solutions and bespoke research-based legal advice and regulatory guidance. Zeidler Group’s range of asset management clients includes some of the largest and most respected names in the industry, as well as boutique operators. The firm services more than 250 clients with aggregate assets under management above USD 1.5 trillion.
Kate Horgan
Zeidler Group
