SHP Comics Joins Backerkit's Comictopia Today

Just Ahead of the New Publisher’s Entrance Into the Comics Market Next Month, SHP Introduces An All New Title: ‘Baby Zicky

SHP Comics and the work of their in-house writer Darin S. Cape expands into all-ages storytelling today with the launch of Baby Zicky , as part of BackerKit's Comictopia celebration!Comictopia is BarkerKit's celebration of creativity and collaboration from a diverse group of writers and artists collectively running comic book crowdfunding projects launching today and running through August 8th."This is a personal story for me" says publisher Shawn Hainsworth. "When my kids were little, I would pretend to be Baby Zicky and tell them a story about the adventures I went on while they were asleep. As my kids grew older, they had a lot of fun making fun of Baby Zicky and his stories. It has been such a pleasure to see this story come to life. I hope you enjoy reading it as much as I have enjoyed writing it."Meet Zicky, a pint-sized dreamer with an imagination that packs a wallop! When night falls, he's not just tucked in bed—he's a stealthy ninja, clashing with hordes of rascally rat-men. His family dismisses his heroics as mere child's play. But little do they know, Zicky's dreamland duels are as real as it gets—a second life in a world brimming with danger. And now, with the Rat King's claws reaching for our reality, it's up to Zicky to leap into action, defend his family, and become the savior of not one, but TWO worlds! Just don't call him baby — he's the ninja kid who's about to save the day!Featuring the art of Zeno Decrux and Hiorsh Gabotto with a style that transitions from a western style to manga-influenced, Baby Zicky is guaranteed to please readers of all ages!SHP Comics is collaborating with The Unfamiliars . Back both projects to unlock a special reward!The more Comictopia projects you back, the more limited FREEBIES you will earn!2 FREE Cross Collaborative Freebies for every cross collab project pair you support1 FREE Limited Comictopia 2024 comic if you back FIVE [5] or more projects*Only pledges to physical reward tiers or main digital offerings (if no physical items are offered) qualify towards earning these FREEBIES. Please refer to individual campaigns for unlock requirements.Check out the campaign for Baby Zicky now, and help us bring comics' newest all ages adventure to life!About SHP:SHP is an independent publisher focused on delivering genre-bending storytelling melding Horror, Sci-fi, and Adventure into daring and intelligent stories. Founded by Shawn Hainsworth, SHP is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of storytelling in the medium and subverting reader's expectations in the process. SHP stories ditch the capes and tights in favor of dark, gritty, and fun storytelling, going where other publishers won't.