Bong Go champions cooperative growth as he partners with CDA's Malasakit sa Kooperatiba program in Iloilo City to aid Western Visayas Coop members

In a significant boost for cooperatives in Western Visayas, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go partnered with the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) in spearheading the "Malasakit sa Kooperatiba" held at Gaisano Mall in Iloilo City on Saturday, July 20. Through their collaboration, financial support was given to 23 select cooperatives from Region 6.

Senator Go, known for his dedication to grassroots development, earlier advocated for additional funds for the CDA's Human Capital Development Program for Cooperatives. This includes the Malasakit sa Kooperatiba initiative, which aims to empower micro and small cooperatives through financial aid and capacity-building activities.

"Buo po ang aking suporta sa ating mga kooperatiba at sentro po ang mga ito sa marami nating mga inisyatiba. Ang pondong kanilang natanggap ay pwedeng gamitin bilang kapital para mapalago ang kanilang kabuhayan. Puwede rin itong gamitin bilang puhunan sa kanilang maliliit na negosyo," he explained.

"Ang layunin natin ay mapalakas ang kakayahan ng mga kooperatiba na tumulong sa kanilang mga miyembro at sa kanilang komunidad," Go added.

According to the senator, cooperatives play a vital role in uplifting local economies and fostering community spirit. This assistance can ensure that cooperatives continue to thrive and contribute to sustainable development.

Furthermore, Go also gave away grocery packs, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs to all cooperative members present during the event. Meanwhile, he also gave away bicycles, watches, shoes, and mobile phones to select individuals.

"Kilala ang Iloilo sa masigla nitong ekonomiya at kultura, ngunit higit pa rito, kilala rin ito sa init ng pagtutulungan ng bawat isa. Ang mga kooperatiba dito ay hindi lamang isang organisasyon. Ang mga ito ay patunay ng inyong kultura ng bayanihan. Pinapalakas nila ang ating mga komunidad, nagbibigay ng mga napapanatiling kabuhayan, at tinitiyak na walang maiiwanan," he underscored.

A staunch advocate for cooperative development, Go co-authored and co-sponsored Republic Act No. 11502, which designates October as National Cooperative Month, celebrating the contributions and achievements of cooperatives across the country.

Additionally, he supported the passage of RA 11535 as one of its co-authors and co-sponsors, mandating the appointment of Cooperatives Development Officers at municipal, city, and provincial levels to further strengthen cooperative growth and support.

As a member of the Senate Committee on Cooperatives, Senator Go has consistently championed policies and programs that promote cooperative development. His initiatives reflect his commitment to inclusive growth and community empowerment, ensuring that cooperatives receive the support they need to flourish.

"Tandaan, ang tagumpay ng ating kooperatiba ay hindi lamang tagumpay para sa ating mga miyembro kundi pati na rin sa buong bansa. Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, sama-sama nating itaguyod ang isang mas inklusibo at maunlad na Pilipinas," he said.

In his visit, he likewise acknowledged the collective efforts of key officials, including Congresswoman Julienne "Jam-Jam" Baronda, Governor Arthur "Toto" Defensor, Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas, Dueñas Vice Mayor Aimee Lamasan, Estancia Vice Mayor Mark Cordero, Calinog Vice Mayor Anthony Gustilo, CDA Undersecretary Joseph Encabo, and Acting Regional Director Antonio Escobar, among others.

"Nawa'y patuloy nating makita ang positibong epekto ng ating mga pagsisikap sa bawat rehiyon. Pare-parehas tayo ng bisyo, ang magserbisyo. Kaya asahan ninyo ang patuloy na suporta mula sa ating pamahalaan," Go said.

On behalf of her fellow Ilonggos, Congresswoman Baronda thanked Senator Go for his continued support and malasakit to Iloilo City and the rest of Western Visayas.

"Dili nako makalimtan ang iyang (Senator Go) kaayo sa Western Visayas. Kung hambalon nako ang tanang accomplishments niya, dili gyud mahuman sa usa ka adlaw. Ang tinuod nga naay malasakit, ang rason nga naa tay first-ever Iloilo City...o heart center sa Western Visayas Medical Center, Mr. Malasakit Kuya Senator Christopher "Bong" Go," Baronda said.

("Hindi ko makakalimutan ang kanyang naitulong sa Western Visayas. Kung iisa-isahin ko ang mga naitulong ni Senator, hindi tayo matatapos ng isang araw. Siya ang totoong may malasakit, ang rason kung bakit mayroon tayong first-ever Iloilo City... heart center sa Western Visayas Medical Center, Mr. Malasakit Kuya Senator Christopher "Bong" Go.")

On the same day, Go personally delivered assistance to Typhoon Egay victims in Sagay City, Negros Occidental.