Mintable plans to usher in an NFT Renaissance with USD7,000 of credit
SINGAPORE, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mintable, the Singapore-based non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem has today announced that it will be offering USD7,000 of credit for anyone to use, to supercharge the adoption of utility NFTs to help augment and improve any business for the better.
The offer will coincide with the soon-to-be-launched Mintable v3.0 - a re-imagined NFT platform - which includes ways to interact with NFTs by redeeming them in the real world, custodial wallets and claimable NFTs for any brand or creator, customisable page builder for every user, and campaign analytic tools that tie into existing CRM software. Taken together with the offer, these measures mark the start of the ‘Renaissance Movement’, the beginning of the end of NFTs as tradable commodities and a shift towards real-world usage.
To redeem the offer, users should visit mintology.app. Mintology (Mintable’s B2B platform) is the only NFT tool on the internet that has saved users over USD100 million in NFT implementation costs, lowering the barrier for small businesses and global brands. It helps businesses and organisations to integrate NFTs without paying blockchain fees, to improve and streamline business operations and consumer activities. Mintology allows businesses to gaslessly mint, adopt, use and measure the effectiveness of utility NFTs. Mintology allows businesses to more accurately measure the effectiveness and efficiency of their NFT rollouts via powerful customer analytics and engagement tools.
The offering highlights Mintable’s objective to harness NFT technology and facilitate the global adoption of what NFTs should be, a tool that can be used in everyday life, not a speculative financial instrument. Mintable believes NFT technology can underpin core business processes and the Mintology platform delivers the technology in a business-friendly way, regardless of prior knowledge or exposure to NFTs.
Mintology empowers a broad range of user groups, from small independent businesses, students and developers, businesses, governments, law enforcement agencies, and multinational corporations. Mintology will fast-track the adoption of NFTs by breaking down barriers to entry for institutional and cultural development.
Mintology has already partnered with leading institutions including Comic-Con, ISanctuary, RBA, and MasterCard and will continue to work closely with partners to deliver NFT solutions that solve global present-day issues
Zach Burks, CEO of Mintable, said: “NFTs as they used to be labelled – artworks and collectables – are dead. The industry has put too much focus on this single-use case and has ignored the development of utility NFTs and the platforms needed to embrace their adoption. Through our Renaissance Movement, Mintable will usher in a new era of utility NFT usage. The technology that underpins NFTs can benefit businesses and their customers. Mintable’s goal is to get non-tech-savvy users to use and interact with NFTs in their daily lives. By doing this we will have succeeded in our mission of embedding NFTs across every walk of life - including my mom and even yours. This USD7,000 credit offer is about allowing any person to see the potential upside and increase in their business without taking any risks, leading our industry by example and showing institutions what is possible.”
Mintable’s offer will commence on Monday 22nd July.
For further information, please visit – mintology.app
Notes to editors
About Mintable
Mintable is an NFTs-as-a-service provider built for simplicity, security, and trust by a team of experienced leaders, backed by international investors. Established as an NFT marketplace attracting more than 100,000 creators a month, Mintable is pioneering profound new uses for NFTs, as products, services, contracts, guarantees, and more, in collaboration with household-name organisations and brands from across the US, Europe and Asia. Mintable’s expertise, acquired from its time at the forefront of early adoption, has helped it to reforge the NFT into a multi-dimensional digital utility with wide-ranging, everyday applications for new media, gamification, digital identities, loyalty programs, ticketing, authentication, certification, and more.
https://mintable.com/
Ryan Forecast
Ryan Forecast
