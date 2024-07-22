Largest Ever ROKiT British F4 Grid at Zandvoort For The Championship's First Overseas Race Weekend
27 drivers from 15 nations including 8 women drivers took to the track
the British F4 championship is now, quite rightly, seen as being the best and most international of all the FIA Formula 4 championships”KINGSWOOD BUSINESS PARK, WOLVERHAMPTON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ROKiT British F4 Championship certified by the FIA made its first trip abroad to Zandvoort for the 6th Round of the 2024 championship.
— Jonathan Kendrick
The milestone event saw the biggest grid in the history of ROKiT British F4, with 27 drivers from 15 nations, including a record-breaking 8 women drivers, racing on the current F1 circuit just a few weeks in advance of their Formula 1 heroes, whom they aspire to emulate.
By adding Circuit Zandvoort to the calendar, ROKiT British F4 has become the first Formula 4 championship ever to run at the Netherlands GP track in the modern era of FIA F4.
Hitech Pulse-Eight driver Deagen Fairclough, the inaugural ROKiT Racing Star winner and now fully-sponsored by ROKiT, secured 2 wins in the 3 rain-affected races held across the weekend, plus a valiant 3rd place, climbing from 12th on the grid in the reverse grid race, to extend his championship lead to 66 points over Alex Ninovic (Rodin Motorsport).
Commenting, Jonathan Kendrick the Chairman of ROKiT Industries said "It's great to see how the British F4 championship is now, quite rightly, seen as being the best and most international of all the FIA Formula 4 championships. We are very proud to be sponsoring the series, which has grown and developed so well under the management of Motorsport UK over the past 3 years, and we're delighted to see the remarkable progress Deagen has made since he won the first ROKiT sim-to-circuit competition to secure his seat in Formula 4."
