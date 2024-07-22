Tackling knife crime in South Australia

Release date: 21/07/24

Stronger police powers and tighter sale restrictions are among the reform options being considered in a new discussion paper aimed at reducing the level of knife crime in South Australia.

With recent incidents both interstate and locally highlighting the issue, the State Government is seeking public comment on the potential moves aimed at better protecting the community.

Options to strengthen South Australia’s approach to knife crime include:

expanding police metal detector search powers on public transport

increasing the age for purchasing knives from 16 to 18 years

requiring the safe storage of knives for sale and displaying prohibition notices (similar to graffiti gear)

expanding the definition of ‘school’ to include tertiary institutions and preschools

introducing a licensing or registration scheme for certain categories of knife.



To read the discussion paper or make a submission, visit www.yoursay.sa.gov.au/knife-crime.

Consultation is now open and closes on 25 August 2024.

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

Incidents both locally and interstate highlight just why it’s so important our knife crime laws are responsible, tough, and able to help authorities keep our community safe.

South Australia has often led the nation with addressing knife crime– including significant criminal offences for carrying knives and measures to keep them out of the hands of children – and now is an opportune time to look at how we can improve on our existing laws.

This discussion paper canvasses several options to strengthen our laws, including preventative measures – such as restricting access to knives and a licence for people wishing to own certain types of knives.

We are also keen to explore the possibility of whether police powers should be expanded, by allowing them to conduct metal detector searches on public transport.

This Labor Government is committed to keeping South Australians safe, and I would urge all interested South Australians to have their say on this important issue.