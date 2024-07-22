First midyear students start reception today

Release date: 22/07/24

Thousands of five-year-olds are taking their first exciting step into the classroom today as the first intake of midyear school students start school.

Midyear intake was a key election commitment of the Malinauskas Labor Government and delivers on the next phase in a comprehensive plan to reform the South Australian education system.

Almost 4,400 children will start reception this week at more than 420 public schools, across South Australia, while about 385 government preschools will welcome their second midyear intake of children.

This important commitment is about giving families the choice to have earlier access to high-quality educational programs for their children.

The Acting Premier and Minister for Education, Training and Skills visited Ascot Park Primary School today to welcome its new group of reception students on their first day and recognise the first reception students to start school midyear since public schools moved to a single intake in 2014.

They join more than 12,000 reception students who started school in January this year. Students starting school this week will either enter a new reception class or join an existing reception class.

Children who start reception at the start of the year will complete four terms of reception, while children who start reception midyear in Term 3 will complete six terms.

The midyear intake allows children born in the middle of the year (1 May and 31 October) to start school in the year they turn five.

Whether they start in January or July, all Reception students will have the same types of learning experiences, tailored to individual students.

Families who haven’t registered for reception in 2025, either for the start of the year or midyear intake, are encouraged to complete a registration of interest form online: https://www.education.sa.gov.au/primary-school-enrolment

Quotes

Attributable to Susan Close

Last year was the first round of midyear intake for preschool, and this year we see those students enrolling at school midyear to start Reception in Term 3.

Our schools have embraced this opportunity to be innovative and install practices to support a smooth transition for children from preschool to school to set them up for the best possible start.

Attributable to Blair Boyer

It was clear after speaking to families, that a midyear intake and more choice of when their children started school, was something they wanted to see brought back.

The midyear intake program, created by our teachers will help children settle in, develop a sense of belonging at their new school, and build skills as they start their learning routine.

I remember how nervous I was on my first day of school, but I am so excited for our youngest students to start their schooling journey.

Attributable to Ascot Park Primary School Principal Sam Kennedy

It is an exciting week for the new group of children starting school with us at Ascot Park Primary School.

These students will join our two existing reception classes, and I know their classmates are eager to welcome them in.

In the lead up to Term 3, we have been building connections between our school and the local preschools, along with the students and their families to help the children prepare for the move to school.