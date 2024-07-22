Water and Sanitation and stakeholders clean Hennops River to Mark Mandela Day

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) in Gauteng led by its Provincial Head, Mr Justice Maluleke, marked Nelson Mandela Day with a meaningful initiative that saw the clearing of the Hennops River in Centurion, Ward 60 on Wednesday, 18 July 2024.

This was aimed at not just honouring the legacy of Nelson Mandela but also to promote environmental awareness and community involvement.

The collaborative effort exhibited during the river cleanup exemplified the spirit of Ubuntu, a philosophy that emphasizes unity, cooperation, and collective responsibility. By working together to restore the Hennops River, various stakeholders demonstrated their commitment to environmental sustainability and community well-being.

In his address, Justice Maluleke underscored the importance of recognizing Nelson Mandela Day as more than just a once-a-year event. He urged everyone to adopt a mindset of daily environmental stewardship, emphasizing the need for ongoing efforts to protect and preserve water resources.

Maluleke highlighted the role that communities play in ensuring the health and vitality of their water sources. By taking proactive measures to prevent pollution and promote conservation, individuals can contribute to the overall well-being of their local environment and beyond.

The event also shed light on the impact of human behavior on the pollution of rivers. Maluleke emphasized that communities must take responsibility for their actions and strive to adopt sustainable practices that promote the long-term health of water ecosystems.

“Rivers don’t dirty themselves, they get dirty because of our actions”, Maluleke said.

Overall, the DWS-led initiative to clear the Hennops River in Centurion, Ward 60, served as a powerful reminder of the collective power of individuals and communities to effect positive change. By coming together in the spirit of unity and environmental stewardship, participants honored the legacy of Nelson Mandela and laid the groundwork for a more sustainable future for all.

The event saw the participation of 155 community members and officials from DWS and other organizations, coming together to address the issue of pollution in this vital water resource. A total of 261 bags of waste were collected on this day, highlighting the magnitude of the problem of pollution in our rivers and waterways.

As per the DWS slogan, "water is life, and sanitation is dignity," the provincial head emphasized the importance of clean water for all aspects of life. Polluted water resources not only impact the environment but also affect the dignity of communities who rely on these resources for their daily needs.

During the event, several speakers took the stage to address the audience and emphasize the importance of preserving and protecting water resources on a daily basis, rather than just on Mandela Day. Ms. Wanda Mkutshulwa, Senior Manager for Communications and Stakeholder Engagement at TCTA, Cllr Tembeni Innocent from Ward 60, MMC for Tshwane Cllr Dana Wannenburg, and Ms. Tarryn Johnson from Hennops Revival all echoed the sentiments of the provincial head and stressed the need for ongoing efforts to safeguard our water sources.

Cllr Dana Wannenburg reminded citizens that taking care of the environment is a collective responsibility and encouraged them to adopt sustainable waste management practices, such as recycling and proper waste disposal. He also said that working together and making small changes in our daily habits, we can make a huge impact on the health of our water resources and the environment.

For more information, contact Wisane Mavasa, Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation on 060 561 8935 / mavasaw@dws.gov.za

