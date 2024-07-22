Minister Thembi Simelane condemns shooting of Advocate Coreth Naudé

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Ms. Thembi Simelane, has called on all sectors of society to unite in ending the prevalence of violence in our communities.

Minister Simelane’s appeal follows the cowardly shooting of Advocate Coreth Naude in Durban this week, an act characterised as a direct assault to the principles of justice and the authority of the state. Advocate Naude was reportedly shot by two assailants as she arrived at a Durban hotel and is now fighting for her dear life in hospital.

“The scourge of violence continues to cast a dark shadow over our nation, and I wish to reiterate the call for all sectors of society to join hands to bring it to an end,” said Minister Simelane.

Minister Simelane emphasised that the assailants of Advocate Naude are members of the same communities we live in, and it is only through the assistance of these communities and stakeholders that her assailants can be swiftly brought to justice.

She extended her wishes for strength and a speedy recovery to Advocate Naude and expressed empathy for her family and loved ones during this difficult time. The Minister condemned the shooting in the strongest possible terms and emphasised the need for communities to collaborate in creating violence-free environments.

“At the founding of our democracy, we chose to live in a country governed by the rule of law. We cannot allow our country to descend into a mafia state where judicial officers live in fear of being wantonly murdered for performing their official duties,” added Minister Simelane. “Respect for our Constitution and the rule of law is paramount to building a society where all people living in our our country can fully enjoy their freedoms and rights.”

Minister Simelane also called on law enforcement agencies to ensure that those who seek to undermine the rule of law through their actions are punished to the full extent of the law.

