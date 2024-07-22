Submit Release
The rise of nature-based tourism in Australia

People walking at Highfields, Southern Queensland Country. Image: Tourism Australia

With Australia’s natural assets attracting visitors, it’s important we work to preserve them. According to Booking.com, 75% of travellers say they want to travel more sustainably over the next 12 months.

Our Sustainable Tourism Toolkit helps tourism businesses understand how to become more sustainable to meet this growing demand. 

Being sustainable can benefit tourism businesses in many ways. It can:   

  • reduce costs
  • attract customers
  • protect Australia’s natural and cultural assets
  • increase resilience  
  • improve the reputation of your business. 

The Sustainability Toolkit has practical, easy-to-understand information to help businesses get started on the path to sustainability. Download the toolkit on our website.  

Learn more

Learn more about TRA’s caravan and camping data

 

