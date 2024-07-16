Powering India with Australian clean energy solutions

Australia’s largest clean energy delegation made a lasting impression at India Energy Storage Week (IESW) in New Delhi and Mumbai.

The 60-member delegation from 41 Australian companies met with more than 200 Indian companies from 1–5 July.

Australian High Commissioner to India, HE Mr Philip Green OAM, also attended IESW. The Austrade-led delegation was supported by Investment NSW, Invest and Trade Western Australia, and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and accompanied by the Smart Energy Council.

The Australian Pavilion was the largest at IESW. The pavilion showcased innovative Australian solutions across solar, energy storage, green hydrogen, circular economy, electric vehicles, energy manufacturing, critical minerals and smart grids.

The mission program included networking sessions, site visits and business-matching meetings. Delegates also pitched their technologies to major Indian renewable energy players, including Tata Power, Larsen and Toubro, Reliance Energy and Waaree Energies.

Key Indian companies also heard about investment opportunities in Australian green hydrogen, critical minerals and renewable manufacturing projects.

During the mission, the India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) and the Powering Australia Industry Growth Centre signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU). The MoU extends a previous MoU between IESA and the Future Battery Innovation CRC (FBICRC).

Under the MoU, the 2 organisations will collaborate on refined and advanced materials for advanced battery manufacturing in India. They will also work to develop and integrate battery value chains between Australia and India.

IESW also provided the ideal platform to launch Austrade’s Australian Clean Energy Equipment, Technology and Services Capability Directory.

High Commissioner Green launched the directory, which highlights innovative Australian clean energy products and services. The directory features more than 70 companies that offer solutions across solar, wave, wind, carbon capture utilisation and storage, energy storage, grids and behind the meter, bioenergy and energy from waste.

‘The mission and the directory shone a spotlight on Australian clean energy know-how and energy transition solutions,’ says Denise Eaton, Austrade’s Trade and Investment Commissioner in Bengaluru. ‘The exposure was valuable for our exporters and demonstrated how India and global businesses could go green with Australian capability.’

