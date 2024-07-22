Cyntexa Expands IT Service Portfolio to Include Product Engineering Services

Cyntexa's Product Engineering Services

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyntexa, a leading IT consulting company today announced the expansion of its service offerings with product engineering services. This strategic move enhances the company’s ability to meet evolving client needs and drive digital transformation across industries.

The company has a strong presence in the CRM and cloud consulting space, having assisted numerous organizations in streamlining their operations and maximizing their technology investments.

With the introduction of product engineering services, Cyntexa aims to provide end-to-end solutions, from conceptualization and design to development and support. This expansion aligns with the company's vision of enabling organizations with cutting-edge technologies to achieve their business goals.

“After successfully delivering hundreds of projects in cloud technologies, we are excited to announce that our love for technology and commitment to innovation have led us to go all in with product engineering services as well," said Shrey Sharma, CEO at Cyntexa. “Our expertise ensures clients get cutting-edge technology, seamless integration, and robust support, all aimed at elevating their competitive edge while accelerating their digital transformation.”

ABOUT CYNTEXA:

Cyntexa is a leading IT consulting company committed to enabling organizations to streamline their operations by leveraging technology and expert guidance. Their service offerings include CRM, cloud consulting, IT staff augmentation, and product engineering services. The company has a successful track record of delivering over 900 projects, serving more than 675 organizations with their team of 400+ professionals.