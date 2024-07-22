Statement from Secretary Mayorkas on President Joe Biden

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas released the following statement regarding President Joe Biden:

“Every day, it is my honor to serve in President Biden’s Administration.

“President Biden has devoted his life to public service; America and the world are all the better for his leadership. When it comes to homeland security, he has taken and directed bold, innovative, and decisive actions to help safeguard our communities, secure our borders, harness the power of artificial intelligence, advance our cybersecurity, eradicate the scourge of fentanyl, and more – all while standing up for our nation’s values. It is a privilege to advance his vision of and for a strong, secure, and prosperous America.

“We at the Department of Homeland Security are protecting the American people, our homeland, and our values, in keeping with the President’s vision. On water, in the skies, on land, and in cyberspace, here and around the world, we partner with the American people, industry, civil society, and others to keep our communities safe and secure. We promote trade and travel, welcome new Americans, fight crimes of exploitation, rescue people in distress and help them rebuild their lives after natural disasters, and so much more. We do so with honor and integrity – the standard President Biden has set for all of us.

“We will continue to do so as we devote ourselves, throughout the months remaining in this Administration, to meeting President Biden’s vision of what our country is and can be.”

###