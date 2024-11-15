HotelsByDay Forge Strategic Partnership With Global Comfort Group to Expand Daytime Hotel Options in the Philippines

Dive into an underwater adventure with the Oceanarium Room at Hotel Sogo. As one of the Philippines' largest hotel chains, Eurotel offers a comfortable, secure stay with outstanding hospitality service. Experience the ultimate luxury in the Mega Suite at Hotel Dreamworld. Step into a new dimension at Astrotel and go beyond the galaxies with space-themed rooms and out-of-this-world comfort.

Collaboration brings flexible booking to over 7,400 rooms across 67 properties in the Philippines, featuring five unique hotel brands.

Our collaboration with GCGC's eclectic hotels offers a kaleidoscope of experiences. Now, guests can immerse themselves in these unique spaces, turning daytime hours into mini adventure daycations!” — Yannis Moati

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, November 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- HotelsByDay, a global platform specializing in daytime hotel bookings, has partnered with the Global Comfort Group Corporation (GCGC), a Filipino-owned diversified hospitality group known for managing multiple recognized hotel brands in the Philippines.This collaboration marks a significant milestone, introducing flexible, short-term booking options to GCGC's impressive portfolio of 67 properties, encompassing over 7,400 rooms across five distinct brands.This partnership addresses the growing demand for daytime accommodations, offering business travelers, remote workers, and locals flexible, short-term booking options. Through HotelsByDay's innovative platform, guests can now reserve rooms at GCGC's hotels for a few hours or the entire day, transforming these spaces into versatile retreats for various daytime needs."We're thrilled to partner with Global Comfort Group Corporation in the Philippines, a country that serves as an ideal gateway to the Asian market due to its unique blend of cultural connections and exceptionally hard-working labor force. This collaboration not only expands our flexible booking options but also showcases the Philippines' potential for being an excellent base for Asian operations, with HotelsByDay proud to be at the forefront of this exciting opportunity," said Yannis Moati, CEO and Founder of HotelsByDay.The MasterKey loyalty program enhances this partnership, offering guests additional value and rewards for their daytime bookings. It's our way of rewarding guests for their daytime adventures while encouraging them to explore GCGC's varied collection of properties. Members can earn rewards in multiple ways:*Earn up to 5.5% in points for every booking made*Boost rewards by choosing hotels marked with a lightning bolt*Gain 10 points for each friend referred who joins MasterKey*Purchase points in advance with discounts up to 18%GCGC's diverse portfolio brings unique offerings to the HotelsByDay platform 1. Hotel Sogo: Known for its Japanese-themed accommodations and hoverboard-equipped staff, Hotel Sogo offers accessible and themed stays at 48 locations across the Philippines.2. Eurotel: This chain caters to both budget-conscious travelers and those seeking luxury, offering a range of amenities suitable for business and leisure guests.3. Apo View Hotel: The historic Apo View Hotel in Davao City, established in 1948, blends historical charm with modern comforts. The brand extends this heritage to other locations.4. Hotel DreamWorld: Featuring dream-inspired interiors, Hotel DreamWorld transports guests to different worlds, making it popular among creative professionals.5. Astrotel: With a futuristic, galaxy-inspired theme, Astrotel offers an otherworldly experience, incorporating space-age design and cutting-edge technology.This strategic partnership signifies a significant step in the hospitality industry's adaptation to changing consumer preferences. By optimizing traditionally underutilized daytime hours, hotels can increase occupancy and revenue while offering guests more flexible, cost-effective lodging solutions across a range of unique hotel experiences.HotelsByDay is a global booking platform that transforms your daytime routine. With hourly hotel stays, travelers and locals gain access to excellent hotel amenities and facilities for work, play, stay, without the overnight commitment.About Global Comfort Group Corporation (GCGC):Global Comfort Group Corporation is a well-known hotel management company operating exclusively within the Philippines, managing prominent brands like Hotel Sogo, Eurotel, Apo View Hotel, Hotel DreamWorld, and Astrotel. The company is dedicated to improving operational efficiency, guest experiences, and sustainability through innovative partnerships and technological solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.