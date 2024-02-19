HotelsByDay Partners with Novotel Toronto North York Offering New Possibilities for Daytime Hours

A glass and metal high-rise hotel with a green awning and a large sign in front of it.

The sleek Novotel Toronto North York awaits.

HotelsByDay logo - Work.Stay.Play.

A modern restaurant interior with stylish furniture.

Trio's Restaurant serves up culinary delights.

Modern hotel room with a king-size bed, stylish furnishings, and a large window overlooking a city view.

Recharge with a daycation.

Cityscape with a blue sky, featuring a mix of modern skyscrapers and buildings and body of water in the foreground.

Toronto skyline - soak it all in with a daycation at Novotel Toronto North York.

Toronto residents and visitors get an all-new way to experience the Novotel Toronto North York's comforts - without the overnight stay.

This partnership with Novotel Toronto North York lets people squeeze more out of their day - whether that means a relaxing break, productive workspace, or convenient layover spot.”
— Yannis Moati, Founder & CEO of HotelsByDay
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HotelsByDay, the innovative platform expanding daytime hotel booking options, announces a new partnership with the stylish Novotel Toronto North York. This collaboration introduces the concept of revitalizing daycations to Toronto residents and visitors, allowing them to enjoy the hotel's modern amenities, convenient location, and exceptional service on an hourly basis.

"We recognize that time is an increasingly precious commodity," says Yannis Moati, Founder & CEO of HotelsByDay. "This partnership with Novotel Toronto North York lets people squeeze more out of their day - whether that means a relaxing break, productive workspace, or convenient layover spot."

This collaboration allows the Novotel Toronto North York to optimize its resources while meeting a growing demand. Whether its business travelers seeking a comfortable space between flights, locals in need of a city retreat, or remote workers longing for a change of scenery, the hotel is perfectly equipped to fulfill the diverse needs of the daycation market.

The Novotel Toronto North York provides the perfect base for those seeking daytime comfort and flexibility. Guests can:

-Escape the daily grind with access to the pool and sauna
-Recharge with gourmet dining at Trio Restaurant and Bar
-Enjoy direct access to the subway for effortless city exploration
-Host dynamic meetings in dedicated meeting spaces

The Novotel Toronto North York's partnership with HotelsByDay offers a fresh opportunity for using the hotel. Now, people can take advantage of Novotel's amenities to unwind, de-stress, and enhance their day-to-day routine.

In addition to the day-use offerings, guests are encouraged to explore the Masterkey loyalty points program from HotelsByDay, which rewards frequent users with points redeemable for various perks, enhancing the overall experience.

To discover daycation possibilities at the Novotel Toronto North York, visit the HotelsByDay website.

About HotelsByDay:
HotelsByDay is a global booking platform that transforms your daytime routine. With hourly hotel stays, travelers and locals gain access to excellent hotel amenities and facilities for work, play, stay, without the overnight commitment.

About Novotel Toronto North York:
The Novotel Toronto North York is a modern hotel in the vibrant North York district, offering stylish accommodations, an indoor pool, dining, and meeting spaces. Its direct subway access makes exploring Toronto a breeze.

Yannis Moati
HotelsByDay
+ +1 415-937-6656
email us here

Unlock your Day in Toronto North York with HotelsByDay

You just read:

HotelsByDay Partners with Novotel Toronto North York Offering New Possibilities for Daytime Hours

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Yannis Moati
HotelsByDay
+ +1 415-937-6656
Company/Organization
Hotels By Day LLC
64 Beaver street - Ste 514
New York, New York, 10004
United States
+1 415-937-6656
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

HotelsByDay, founded by travel visionary Yannis Moati, is reshaping the hospitality landscape by offering flexible hotel room bookings from a few hours to an entire day. Drawing on 15 years of travel industry expertise, Yannis identified a niche for transient room use in today's fast-paced 'on-demand' economy. HotelsByDay meets the needs of modern travelers seeking a place to rest, work, or refresh during layovers with customizable time bands. This innovative approach not only enhances guest convenience but also provides hotels with a smart strategy to optimize revenue from their unbooked inventory, making every hour count.

flexible hotel room bookings

More From This Author
HotelsByDay Partners with Novotel Toronto North York Offering New Possibilities for Daytime Hours
HotelsByDay Partners with Aqua Soleil Hotel & Mineral Water Pool for Daycations in California’s Coachella Valley
HotelsByDay Joins Forces with Moxy Phoenix Tempe/ASU
View All Stories From This Author