Strategic Analysis Of The Global Frozen and Freeze-Dried Pet Food Market 2024 – 2033

Frozen and Freeze-Dried Pet Food Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Frozen and Freeze-Dried Pet Food Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The frozen and freeze-dried pet food market has demonstrated robust growth in recent years. It will expand from $87.90 billion in 2023 to $95.68 billion in 2024, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. It will grow to $135.82 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. This upward trend is driven by increased awareness of animal health, the growing trend of pet ownership, and rising demand for nutrient-rich pet food. The popularity of frozen and freeze-dried pet food has surged due to its nutritional benefits and the inclusion of a blend of meats processed into freeze-dried cubes.

Increasing Pet Ownership Fuels Market Expansion

The rise in pet ownership is a major factor propelling the frozen and freeze-dried pet food market. Pet ownership, characterized by caring for domesticated animals for companionship or recreational purposes, has seen significant growth due to social trends, urbanization, and delayed parenthood among young adults. Frozen and freeze-dried pet foods offer convenience, high-quality nutrition, and health benefits, making pet ownership more manageable. According to The American Pet Products Association (APPA), pet ownership in the U.S. increased from 67% of households in 2021 to 70% in 2022. From 2023 to 2024, 66% of U.S. households, equivalent to 86.9 million, owned pets. This growing trend is driving the market's expansion.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global frozen and freeze-dried pet food market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=16059&type=smp

Key Players and Market Innovations

Major companies such as Mars Inc., Merrick Pet Care, and Stella & Chewy's LLC are at the forefront of innovation in the frozen and freeze-dried pet food market. These companies are focusing on developing advanced products to enhance pet nutrition. For instance, in April 2023, CULT Food Science Corp. launched Noochies, a premium cell-based pet nutrition brand. This brand offers freeze-dried, high-protein cultured pet foods that benefit pet immunity, digestion, and overall health. The product features Bmmune, a patent-pending animal-free ingredient, and Bflora, a probiotic for optimal gut health, distinguishing it from other market offerings.

Emerging Trends in the Market

Several trends are shaping the frozen and freeze-dried pet food market. Key trends include the adoption of modern technology in pet food production, new innovations in pet nutrition, and the development of new cooking techniques. Additionally, there is a growing focus on the approval of new products and advancements in formulations to meet evolving consumer needs.

Market Segmentation

• Product Type: Frozen Pet Food, Freeze-Dried Pet Food

• Source: Synthetic, Plant-Based, Animal-Based

• Pet Type: Dog, Cat, Fish, Other Pet Types

• Distribution Channel: Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Specialty Pet Stores, Online, Other Distribution Channels

Geographical Insights: North America and Asia-Pacific Lead the Market

North America was the largest region in the frozen and freeze-dried pet food market in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Explore the report store to make a direct purchase of the report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/frozen-and-freeze-dried-pet-food-global-market-report

Frozen And Freeze-Dried Pet Food Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Frozen And Freeze-Dried Pet Food Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on frozen and freeze-dried pet food market size, frozen and freeze-dried pet food market drivers and trends, frozen and freeze-dried pet food market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The frozen and freeze-dried pet food market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Pet Food Packaging Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pet-food-packaging-global-market-report

Pet Food Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pet-food-global-market-report

Pet Food Ingredient Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pet-food-ingredient-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports covering 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293