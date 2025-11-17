Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Tunnel Reader Market to Reach $3.15 Billion by 2029 with 13.7% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Tunnel Reader Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast To 2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Tunnel Reader Market Size And Growth?

The market for radio frequency identification (RFID) tunnel readers has experienced a significant expansion in the past years. This growth is projected to continue, with the market size expected to increase from $1.66 billion in 2024 to $1.89 billion in 2025, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. Several factors have contributed to this historical growth, including a higher use of RFID for verifying shipments, an emerging need for reducing losses during supply chain processes, a mounting pressure for quicker processing of goods in warehouse setups, an increasing reliance on RFID for monitoring assets, and a growing demand to limit human-induced errors in inventory handling.

In the coming years, the RFID tunnel reader market is projected to experience significant growth, reaching $3.15 billion by 2029 with a 13.7% CAGR. This predicted expansion during the forecast period is mainly due to increased demand for automated inventory management in retail and e-commerce sectors, the growing use of RFID for real-time shipment tracking, the need for improved security in logistics, escalating deployment of RFID in manufacturing and warehouses, and an emphasis on cost reduction and efficiency in supply chains. Key trends in the forecast period cover improvements in RFID accuracy and speed reading, innovations in automated shipment verification processes, advancements in real-time inventory tracking systems, enhancements in sensor and antenna performance for RFID, as well as progress in data analytics for optimizing supply chains.

Download a free sample of the radio frequency identification (rfid) tunnel reader market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=29162&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Tunnel Reader Market?

The radio frequency identification (RFID) tunnel reader market's progression is likely to be spurred by the expanding necessity for e-commerce and logistics management. These operations, involving the online trading of goods or services and effective coordination of their storage, transport, and delivery from the seller to the buyer, are on the upswing. This is largely due to the growing trend among consumers for online purchases, as this necessitates effective order processing and punctual deliveries. RFID tunnel readers prove exceedingly useful in these operations, as they allow quick and accurate product tracing on conveyor systems, thereby enhancing inventory control and delivery effectiveness. For example, the United States Census Bureau, a US government agency, reported in August 2025 that e-commerce sales saw a rise of 5.3% from the second quarter of 2024, while overall retail sales witnessed a 3.9% growth over the same timeframe. Thus, the burgeoning need for e-commerce and logistics operations is fueling the growth of the radio frequency identification (RFID) tunnel reader market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Tunnel Reader Market?

Major players in the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Tunnel Reader Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Avery Dennison Corporation

• Zebra Technologies Corporation

• Brady Corporation

• Turck Holding GmbH

• SATO Corporation

• Datalogic S.p.A.

• ID Tech

• Impinj Inc.

• GAO RFID Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Tunnel Reader Market?

Leading companies in the radio frequency identification (RFID) tunnel reader market are striving to create superior technology like flexible RFID tunnel detection systems to cater to the increasing needs of e-commerce and automated supply chains. These systems can quickly and accurately identify multiple tagged items simultaneously as they move through a tunnel or conveyor, adapting to a variety of sizes, shapes, and orientations, and increase operational efficiency by providing efficient, precise, and automated tracking of inventory in warehouses and logistics environments. For example, Turck, a German company offering RFID and IoT-based solutions, unveiled the UHF-SYS-TUNNEL RFID Tunnel in January 2025. It's a ready-to-implement, adaptable detection solution intended to automate intralogistics processes by accurately identifying multiple RFID tags on conveyor belts. The solution comes with no-code technology and a standardized interface for seamless integration into existing systems, thus allowing real-time tracking, inspections of incoming and outgoing goods, and bulk detection in warehouses and production logistics. It also includes a UHF reader, four potent antennas, coaxial cables, and a closed tunnel housing for easy installation and dependable detection even with large quantities of goods. The RFID tunnel thereby speeds up data collection and process integration, enhancing operational efficiency and accuracy in intralogistics.

How Is The Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Tunnel Reader Market Segmented?

The radio frequency identification (rfid) tunnel readermarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component Type: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Type: Box Type, Door-Opening Type, Other Types

3) By Technology Type: Active Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Passive Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Battery-Assisted Passive (BAP) Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

4) By Frequency: Low Frequency, High Frequency, Ultra-High Frequency

5) By End-User: Retail, Healthcare, Automotive, Food And Beverage, Logistics, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Antenna, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Reader Module, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Controller, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Tunnel Enclosure, Power Supply Units, Connectors And Cables

2) By Software: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Asset Tracking Software, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Inventory Management Software, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Middleware, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Data Analytics Software, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Integration Software

3) By Services: Installation And Deployment Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Consulting And System Integration Services, Training And Education Services, Software Upgradation And Customization Services

View the full radio frequency identification (rfid) tunnel reader market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/radio-frequency-identification-rfid-tunnel-reader-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Tunnel Reader Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Tunnel Reader market. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report includes market analysis of various regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Tunnel Reader Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Radio Frequency Identification Rfid Tags Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/radio-frequency-identification-rfid-tags-market

Radio Frequency Identification Rfid Smart Cabinets Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/radio-frequency-identification-rfid-smart-cabinets-global-market-report

Healthcare Rfid Global Market Report Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-rfid-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.