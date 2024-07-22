Strategic Analysis Of The Global Dimer Acid Market 2024 - 2033

Dimer Acid Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The dimer acid market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.35 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dimer acid market is projected to grow from $1.76 billion in 2023 to $1.86 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The market is anticipated to reach $2.35 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.1%, driven by increased usage in personal care products, focus on antioxidant properties, and rising demand for adhesives and sealants in construction.

Growing Demand for Sustainable and Bio-Based Products Drives Market Growth

The growing demand for sustainable and bio-based products is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the dimer acid market. Sustainable and bio-based products are derived from renewable resources or processes that minimize environmental impact, aiming for long-term ecological balance and resource preservation. Dimer acids derived from bio-based sources are more biodegradable than those derived from fossil fuels, leading to a lower environmental impact. For instance, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, biobased products added $489 billion to the U.S. economy in 2021, compared to $464 billion in 2020, indicating a robust 5.1% growth. Therefore, the growing demand for sustainable and bio-based products is driving the development of the dimer acid market.

Major Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the dimer acid market include Henan GP Chemicals Co. Ltd., BASF SE, Wilmar International Limited, Evonik Industries AG, Eastman Chemical Company, Musim Mas Group, Lanxess, Kemira Oyj, Croda International Plc, Kraton Corporation, Nissan Chemical America Corporation, KLK OLEO, Oleon NV, Emery Oleochemicals, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., Jarchem Industries Inc., Vizag Chemical, Florachem Corporation, SunChem Group, Shandong Huijin Chemical Co. Ltd., ATUREX, and Anqing Hongyu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Key Trends

The dimer acid market is witnessing significant trends, including nanotechnology, integration of dimer acids in electronics, adoption of dimer acid-based ink resins, advancements in biotechnological approaches, and advancements in purification technologies. For instance, Cargill launched Pripol 1013 in June 2023, a high-purity dimer acid offering enhanced toughness, flexibility, water repellency, and resistance to hydrolysis and chemicals.

Segments:

• Product Type: Standard, Distilled, Distilled And Hydrogenated

• Application: Alkyd Resins, Adhesives And Elastomers, Lubricants, Polyamide Resin, Fuel Oil Additives, Other Applications

• End-Use Industry: Construction, Oilfield, Cosmetics, Other End-Use Industries

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the dimer acid market in 2023, driven by the robust industrial base and expanding end-use industries. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, supported by increasing demand for specialty chemicals and large-scale infrastructure development projects.

Dimer Acid Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Dimer Acid Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on dimer acid market size, dimer acid market drivers and trends, dimer acid market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The dimer acid market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

