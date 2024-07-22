AHVAP Joins FDA Network of Experts Program
AHVAP Joins FDA Network of Experts ProgramATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Healthcare Value Analysis Professionals (AHVAP) is proud to announce its participation in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Network of Experts Program. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for AHVAP as it joins a prestigious network of organizations dedicated to improving public health and patient safety through expert knowledge and innovation.
The FDA’s Network of Experts Program is a strategic initiative that connects the FDA with external experts in various fields to provide timely, high-quality information and advice on scientific, clinical, and technical issues. AHVAP’s inclusion in this network underscores its commitment to advancing healthcare value analysis and supporting the FDA’s mission to ensure the safety and effectiveness of medical products.
AHVAP will contribute its extensive expertise in healthcare value analysis, offering insights into improving clinical outcomes associated with medical devices, quality improvement, and efficient resource utilization in healthcare settings. This collaboration will facilitate the exchange of best practices and innovative approaches to tackle pressing healthcare challenges. By providing expert advice on the safe and effective use of medical devices, AHVAP aims to support the FDA in providing input into advancing medical device safety across the healthcare continuum. Participation in the Network of Experts Program allows AHVAP to stay at the forefront of regulatory developments and emerging trends in healthcare. This engagement ensures that AHVAP members are well-informed and equipped to implement cutting-edge strategies that drive value and efficiency in healthcare organizations.
Dr. Hudson Garrett, Executive Director and Executive Vice President of AHVAP, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration: “We are honored to join the FDA’s Network of Experts Program. This partnership aligns perfectly with AHVAP’s mission to enhance healthcare value analysis and improve patient outcomes. We look forward to contributing our expertise and working closely with the FDA to address critical issues in healthcare.” AHVAP members that would like to contribute to this new initiative should contact AHVAP HQ via email: info@ahvap.org.
ABOUT AHVAP
The Association of Healthcare Value Analysis Professionals, Inc. (AHVAP) is an organization created from a nucleus of nurses and healthcare professionals whose expertise bridges the gap between clinical practice and the supply chain processes. Using evidence-based data, professional experience, and an understanding of the cost/quality continuum, Value Analysis professionals guide clinical and other providers in the product, services and technology review and selection process and assist with the resolution of quality concerns. Value analysis professionals collaborate internally with physicians, providers, technologists, therapists, clinicians, non-clinicians, and executives and externally with Industry Partners to assure effective quality outcomes and improve the overall cost of healthcare delivery.
ABOUT THE FDA NETWORK OF EXPERTS PROGRAM:
The FDA’s Network of Experts Program is a collaborative initiative that connects the FDA with external experts to provide critical scientific and technical information. This program enhances the FDA’s ability to make informed regulatory decisions and supports its mission to protect public health.
Crystal Smith
Association of Healthcare Value Analysis Professionals
+1 888-400-6844
email us here