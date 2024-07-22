Incora Announces New Supplier Development Organization to Strengthen Supply Chain Capabilities

Increased Focus on Technical Expertise for Hardware Business, Bringing Together Key Supply Chain Experts



Addition of Team Creates End-to-End Supply Chain Organization for Incora

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incora, (collectively, “Incora” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of innovative supply chain management solutions, is pleased to introduce a global Supplier Development organization to its already broad capabilities, further expanding its technical expertise and unique supply chain solutions for its Hardware business.

This multi-disciplinary team will focus on enhancing the resilience of Incora’s broad supply chain network through strategic source development of critical raw materials, supply base capacity and increased manufacturing efficiencies through technology maturation and lean manufacturing principles. Utilizing Incora’s existing talent, technical expertise and expansive network, the Supplier Development organization will be deployed into multiple markets to simplify the evolving complexities of global supply chains.

Chiara Laiena, Vice President, Supply Chain Development and Transformation, will lead the Supplier Development team, reporting directly to Chad Stecker, Chief Supply Chain Officer. Chiara is a seasoned executive with extensive experience leading global teams across supply chain, program management and commercial operations. Previously at Incora, Chiara served as the General Manager of Hardware in the United Kingdom.

“Incora continues to differentiate itself as the leader in supply chain services and solutions,” said Chad Stecker, Chief Supply Chain Officer. “At a time when industry capacity is finite, the greatest value we can provide is stability through source development. We deploy technical resources, leverage strategic relationships and utilize our global reach to break free capacity and increase efficiency. Incora is not just another distributor; rather, with our global team of experts and expanded capabilities, we are able to provide complete end-to-end supply chain solutions.”

Incora has made significant investments into the supply chain as a whole, resulting in maximized safety stock coverage, with $2 billion in annualized order coverage—a 30% increase year-over-year. Incora has positioned itself to deliver unique solutions, stability and continuity of supply to its end customers. This is a true differentiator in the segment and demonstrates Incora’s commitment to continued evolution, value and customer success.

About Incora

Incora is the trade name for the group of companies formed by Wesco Aircraft and Pattonair, a leading provider of comprehensive supply chain management services to the global aerospace and other industries. Beginning with a strong foundation in aerospace and defense, Incora also utilizes its supply chain expertise to serve industrial manufacturing, marine, pharmaceutical and beyond. Incora incorporates itself into customers' businesses, managing all aspects of supply chain from procurement and inventory management to logistics and on-site customer services. The company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, with a global footprint that includes 68 locations in 17 countries and more than 3,800 employees. For more information, please visit incora.com.

Media Contact

Rachel Chesley / Victoria Zaharoff

IncoraComms@fticonsulting.com



