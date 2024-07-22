Grant recipients for Waste Solutions Fund announced

The NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) has awarded almost $1.9 million worth of grants in the latest round to help fund 10 projects across 25 local government areas.

NSW EPA Executive Director Programs & Innovation Alexandra Geddes said it will be exciting to see the latest innovative ideas come to life after the success of the first round of grants.

“This round of grants will fund a diverse range of projects that will help councils and communities divert waste from landfill and keep materials in use for longer,” Ms Geddes said.

“Projects in this round include programs aimed at eliminating waste in construction works and council operations, and research on using technology to recover or reprocess material. Other grantees will run community workshops where participants can learn how to repair items such as small appliances and clothing.

“Projects in the first round of grants included a bicycle repair and reuse program in South Sydney, which is giving used bicycles a second life, and a Georges River Council project that will see more hard-to-recycle items such as child car seats and hard plastics diverted away from landfill.

“We look forward to seeing more great ideas put into practice with this latest round of funding as we continue to work towards a circular economy."

Round 3 of the LGWS fund is planned to open in September 2024.

Individual councils, council groups and regional waste groups in the waste levy paying area are eligible to apply. Individual councils can apply for up to $200,000 in funding, and groups of two or more councils can apply for up to $400,000 in funding.

For more information on Round 2 grantees and how to apply for Round 3 visit: Local Government Waste Solutions Fund (nsw.gov.au)