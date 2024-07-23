IX Asia Index Page <IXCI> Launch on Bloomberg

USA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IX Asia Index (“IXAI”), the index business arm of IX Capital International Limited, is thrilled to announce the launch of a centralised IXAI index page composed of a comprehensive suite of 10 unique indexes, available on Bloomberg starting today. The IXAI Bloomberg page can be accessed via the function “IXCI <GO>”. This launch significantly enhances the accessibility of IX Asia Indexes' offerings, providing global investors with real-time data and deep market insights.

The integration of IXAI on Bloomberg marks a pivotal moment in the company's history. This strategic move will bring greater transparency and efficiency to the investment community, supporting informed decision-making through accurate and timely data availability. The indexes now live on the IXAI Bloomberg page include 10 out of 29 different indexes in the first phase, comprised of IXAI’s Benchmark and Spot Price Index Series (both disseminated real-time), and Portfolio Index Series (disseminated every hour). [See Appendix 1 for full list.]

Before today’s announcement, Bloomberg has carried three IX indexes (including ixCrypto Index, ixBitcoin Index and ixEthereum Index) over the past three years in a 15-minute delay mode from Nasdaq data feed 9am to 9pm Hong Kong time. After today’s launch, Bloomberg will directly connect to IXCI’s data feed and be able to provide its clients with real time IX indexes 24/7 at 5 second intervals.

The three types of indexes are designed to cater for the varied needs of investors by offering a range of benchmarks for digital assets, portfolio tracking, and spot price referencing. The Benchmark Index series serves as performance standards for the overall market or specific segment with the highest representation on market capitalisation and trading volume. The Spot Price Index series, which is obtained as average across 10 world crypto indexes, provides fair prices of different cryptocurrencies for mark to market purpose. The Portfolio Index series are designed for fund managers to support diversified investment strategies by tracking a curated selection of assets. Whether an investor is seeking broad market exposure, targeted investments in specific cryptocurrencies, or accurate real-time pricing, IXAI provides the tools needed to meet these goals.

Subscribe for a 4-Month Free Trial: To celebrate this launch, IXAI is offering a 4-month free trial subscription for Bloomberg terminal users. This offer provides Bloomberg users an excellent opportunity to experience the value and reliability of IX Asia Indexes' data firsthand. Users who would like to continue accessing the indexes via Bloomberg are advised to contact licensing@ix-index.com for a subscription one month before free trial period ends. For more information on data dissemination and product licensing, please visit https://ix-index.com.



About IX Asia Indexes and IX Capital International

IX Capital International Limited is an award-winning index and investment advisory company. The index business arm of IX Capital International- IX Asia Indexes, providing real-time digital asset and innovative indexes, disseminated 24x7 globally and built on robust infrastructure. Since the launch of the first crypto benchmark index (“IXCI”) launched in Hong Kong in December 2018, the ixCrypto index series expand into 29 indexes designed for exchange futures product, mark to market and fund managers’ portfolio construction purposes. To ensure the professionality and impartiality of the index methodologies and operations, IX Asia Indexes has established its index advisory committee with representation from different industries, including fund management, exchanges, brokerage, financial blockchain experts, crypto service providers, etc. The committee will meet quarterly a year to discuss matters relating to the IX Asia Indexes, including to review and to comment the data sources, methodologies, and operations of IX Asia Indexes, to provide guidance to the future development of new IX Asia Indexes and to handle other issues and decisions on an as-needed basis.

IX Asia Indexes was awarded the Fintech Award (wealth investment and management) 2019 and 2021 organised by ETNet. It as well won an award for Startup of the Year and Basic Technology (Big Data) from Hong Kong Fintech Impetus Awards 2022 by Metro Broadcast and KPMG. It won Asia Pacific Enterprise Achievement Award 2024 by Echolade. IX Asia Indexes completed its IOSCO compliance statement in 2022 and obtained ISO/IEC 27001:2013 UKAS certification in 2024.

Website: https://ix-index.com/

Advisory Committee: https://ix-index.com/committee.html



About IX Crypto Indexes

The ixCrypto index (“IXCI”) is the first crypto index launched in Hong Kong. It was launched on 12 December 2018. It is denominated in USD with a base value of 1000 and a base date on 3 December 2018. Designed to be easy to understand while providing a good representation of the crypto market, ixCrypto index aims to cover the top 80% of the cumulative free-float adjusted market capitalization in the crypto universe and, at the same time, the crypto currencies should fall within the top liquid cryptos ranked by trading volume in the 90 days preceding the review date. The index is to be reviewed quarterly and with a fast entry rule. Real time indexes are disseminated every 5-second for 24x7 since 23 June 2022. Real time index data together with ixBitcoin Index and ixEthereum Index can be obtained from IX Asia Indexes Data Services. For IXCI, IXBI and IXEI, the indexes are also available through Nasdaq Global Index Data Service (GIDS) with the tickers “IXCI”, “IXBI”, “IXEI”, with dissemination interval kept at 15-second unchanged.

Appendix 1

10 Indexes on IX Asia Index Bloomberg Page

<IXCI> GO

Bloomberg Code Name of the Index Short Name Dissemination Interval

Benchmark Index Series

IXCI ixCrypto Index IXCI Every 5 seconds

IXCBI ixBitcoin Index IXBI Every 5 seconds

IXCEI ixEthereum Index IXEI Every 5 seconds

IX5050 ixCrypto BTC/ETH 50/50 index IX5050 Every 5 seconds

IXPI ixCrypto BTC/ETH Proportional index IXPI Every 5 seconds

Portfolio Index Series

IX5EW ixCrypto 5 EW Index IX5EW Every hour

IX5SR ixCrypto 5 SR Index IX5SR Every hour

Spot Price Index Series

IXBTC ixBitcoin SP index IXBTC Every 5 seconds

IXETH ixEthereum SP index IXETH Every 5 seconds

IXUSDT ixTether SP index IXUSDT Every 5 seconds