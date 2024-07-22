Orderoo Launches in Melbourne, Revolutionizing On-Demand Services

Orderoo On-Demand Delivery Services

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orderoo, the innovative on-demand service platform, is excited to announce its official launch in Melbourne. Designed to cater to any service that can be delivered to the user’s location, Orderoo makes it easier and more convenient for users to access a wide range of services. With Orderoo, users can hire service providers by hourly rate, flat rate, negotiate directly, or invite for an on-site estimation quote, providing them with more flexibility and control over their service needs.

Orderoo offers a one-stop solution for all service needs. From home cleaning and repairs to personal training and pet grooming, car detailing, and any service that can be delivered at the user's location. Users can find service providers through the Orderoo website, but bookings can only be made through the Orderoo App at this stage. This eliminates the hassle of searching for different service providers and allows users to easily compare rates and reviews before making a booking.

“We are thrilled to bring Orderoo to Melbourne and provide a convenient and efficient platform for both service providers and users,” said Ankush, Founder of Orderoo. “Our goal is to revolutionize the on-demand service industry by offering a seamless and transparent experience for all parties involved. We believe that Orderoo will make a positive impact on the lives of our users and service providers.”

A key feature of Orderoo is its strict vetting process for all service providers. Every service provider on the platform is thoroughly screened, and their credentials are displayed on their profile, giving users peace of mind and assurance of quality service. This also creates a level playing field for all service providers, allowing them to showcase their skills and expertise to potential clients. Service providers and professionals are invited to register on the Orderoo website or by downloading the Orderoo Pro app.

Orderoo is now available for download on the App Store and Google Play. With its user-friendly interface, strict vetting process, and flexible hiring options, Orderoo is set to become the go-to platform for on-demand services in Melbourne. For more information, please visit www.orderoo.com.au.

For more information, please contact:

Ankush Dhiman

Orderoo Team

ankush@orderoo.com.au

Phone: 0425179450

Website: www.orderoo.com.au