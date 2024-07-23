XIRA Launches the First Free AI Legal Assistant, AIRA

With AIRA you get instant free answers to legal questions and gain access to attorneys on XIRA that are subject matter experts.” — Reza Ghaffari

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XIRA (XIRA Connect Inc.), is a legal-tech platform designed to provide consumers with an easy-to-navigate portal where they can find, book, and meet attorneys in secure virtual rooms. XIRA’s new product AIRA is an artificial intelligence engine that can help answer user’s legal questions instantly.

Reza Ghaffari, XIRA’s CEO said, “Our mission is to make access to law easier. There are many initiatives leveraging AI to help attorney’s back-office work. We have already built an award-winning back office in XIRA. We are now introducing AIRA for consumers to instantly get free answers to their legal questions and provide them with attorneys on XIRA that are related subject matter experts. We are bringing value to both sides of the legal market”

“In using AIRA there is no registration, no cost and full privacy. AIRA brings real value to users who have legal questions and helps them find & consult with the right attorney on XIRA”, said Patrick Di Pietro, XIRA’s COO.

About XIRA

XIRA is a technology company that provides a gig economy platform that is revolutionizing the legal industry. XIRA hosts over 35000 attorneys on its platform in California, New York, New Jersey and Florida with plans to expand to all 50 states. XIRA platform enables everyone to efficiently have access to attorneys so that they can navigate legal matters with ease.

For more information about XIRA, contact us at media@xira.com or visit xira.com.