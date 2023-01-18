XIRA Introduces Free eBilling, ePayment and Lead Generation for Solo Attorneys

PALO ALTO, CA, USA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XIRA Connect Inc. (XIRA), is the online platform designed to provide consumers with an easy-to-navigate portal where they can find, book, and meet attorneys in secure virtual rooms. XIRA also provides an award-winning fully integrated secure back-office software for law practices.

“We have always advocated for reinvention of the legal-tech model and will continue to lead the change. Through this update we are making our platform even richer with features and more economical for attorneys and clients. We are also increasing our marketing budget to bring more clients to attorneys on XIRA,” said, Reza Ghaffari, XIRA’s CEO

XIRA’s 2023 update provides attorneys with:

• Free electronic billing

• Free electronic payment acceptance

• Free exposure at the top of search results for qualified attorneys

• Free lead generation

In addition, XIRA will add 25000 solo attorneys in California to the platform, making it easier for them to be part of XIRA's legal marketplace. Attorneys can then update and enhance their own profile and increase their visibility to clients that come to XIRA to seek legal advice.

About XIRA

Founded in 2019, XIRA Connect, Inc. is a technology company that provides a gig economy platform that is revolutionizing the legal industry. The XIRA platform enables everyone to efficiently have access to attorneys so that they can navigate life with good advice. XIRA is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information about XIRA, contact us at media@xira.com or visit xira.com.