GetHairMD Welcomes Dr. Glynis Ablon to Executive Clinical Advisory Board
GetHairMD's commitment to clinically proven hair restoration treatments and passion for continuous innovation aligns perfectly with my own philosophy of care”SOUTHLAKE, TX, USA, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GetHairMD™ is thrilled to announce the appointment of Dr. Glynis Ablon, MD, FAAD, Associate Clinical Professor at UCLA and Founder of the Ablon Skin Institute & Research Center, to its Executive Clinical Advisory Board. Dr. Ablon brings with her extensive expertise in treating hair loss using innovative non-surgical restoration treatments and products, making her a renowned authority in the field of dermatology.
Dr. Ablon has been a pivotal figure in dermatology since 2001, practicing at the Ablon Skin Institute & Research Center located in Manhattan Beach. Her approach focuses on enhancing each patient's natural beauty through a range of non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures performed by Dr. Ablon and her skilled team of medical professionals. Dr. Ablon is also active in clinical research and the 1st published author in the US in mesotherapy. In addition, her extensive publishing credits include over 50 research papers, 10 on hair loss, three books and two book chapters.
"We are honored to have Dr. Ablon join our esteemed board of clinical advisors," said Paul Herchman, CEO of GetHairMD. "Her deep understanding of hair restoration, coupled with her commitment to advancing dermatological care, will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and lead in the growing field of hair restoration."
"Hair loss can have a significant impact on a patient’s self-esteem and overall well-being," says Dr. Ablon. "I am excited to join GetHairMD’s esteemed Clinical Advisory Board. GetHairMD's commitment to clinically proven hair restoration treatments and passion for continuous innovation aligns perfectly with my own philosophy of care."
Dr. Ablon joins a distinguished group of physicians on the Executive Clinical Advisory Board, including Dr. Barry DiBernardo, Dr. Jason Pozner, and Dr. Red Alinsod, among others. Together, they provide strategic clinical guidance to the leadership of GetHairMD, ensuring the incorporation of the latest advancements in hair restoration technologies and practices.
About Dr. Ablon and the Ablon Skin Institute & Research Center
Glynis Ablon, M.D., FAAD, is a board-certified dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon, and Associate Clinical Professor of Dermatology at UCLA. She founded the Ablon Skin Institute and Research Center in Manhattan Beach, where in addition to a thriving medical and cosmetic practice, she guides pioneering research in dermatology products and procedures. Dr. Ablon is a Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology, American Academy of Liposuction Surgery, American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery, and American Society for Dermatologic Surgery, while on staff at Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center and UCLA. She has also appeared as an on-camera medical consultant for the Emmy Award Winning The Doctors television show, as well as Entertainment Tonight, ABC, NBC, CBS, KCAL and Lifetime.
About GetHairMD
GetHairMD is a network of experienced physicians knowledgeable in all forms and causes of hair loss.
GetHairMD is the one-stop shop for hair restoration solutions. These solutions range from non-invasive treatments such as laser hair growth treatments, custom prescription topicals and at-home therapies to minimally invasive hair grafting. Along with the hair loss solutions offered today, GetHairMD constantly strives to stay ahead of the technological curve. For example, we are one of the first in the United States to offer FDA-cleared TransDermal Infusion, which drives our pharmaceutical grade serum into the scalp for optimal results.
GetHairMD has grown from a single location in Southlake, TX to over 20 locations nationally.
