MPD Arrests Armed Robbery Suspects

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of three suspects who robbed two people in Northwest.

On Sunday, July 21, 2024, at 1:25 a.m., four suspects armed with guns exited a vehicle and approached two victims who were walking in the 2100 block of 8th Street, Northwest. The suspects took property from the victims and fled the scene in the vehicle.

Third District officers were given a description of the suspects’ vehicle. As a result, the officers located and arrested three of the four suspects. Additionally, the vehicle that the suspects were using was also recovered along with the victims’ property. Two guns were also recovered.

20-year-old Jeremiah Malik Bryant of Southeast, DC, 20-year-old Isaac Anderson of Northeast, DC, and 18-year-old Kerwin Thompson of Northwest, DC were arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun), Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Carrying a Pistol Without a License.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24111566

