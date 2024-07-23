It’s the Summer of Sheep at Catskill Animal Sanctuary

June, who recently escaped from the same slaughter farm and saved her own life by finding her way to CAS.

Celebrate Dozens of Sheep Rescued From Local Backyard Slaughter Operation at July 27 Kickoff Event

SAUGERTIES, NY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, July 27th, starting at 6:30 p.m., New Yorkers will have the opportunity to enjoy locally produced beer, wine, vegan cheeses and produce at Catskill Animal Sanctuary’s Summer of Sheep kickoff event. But the real celebration will begin when guests meet dozens of sheep rescued from a neighboring slaughter operation who now live in peace at the Saugerties haven for farmed animals.

In the fall of 2022, Catskill Animal Sanctuary was alerted to a mother sheep hobbling on three legs on Rt. 32, just a few hundred yards from the Sanctuary. Her terrified lamb was by her side. An investigation by the Ulster County SPCA resulted in the eventual surrender of 42 sheep; ten lambs were born a few months later.

The rescued sheep were in horrific shape: emaciated, riddled with parasites, and life-threateningly anemic. Many needed blood transfusions. Three passed away. Just as grave was the condition of their hooves: in some cases, infections from severe hoof rot had moved into their legs. One sheep had a toe removed and now uses a protective boot for support.

Today, these sheep, along with June, a recent escapee from the same slaughter farm who saved her own life by finding her way to CAS, are healthy, happy, and loving life. To celebrate them and their extraordinary transformations, the Sanctuary is inviting the community to meet them at one of four intimate events held from July through October.

The Summer of Sheep events include a tour of the main barn, generally off limits to guests, as Director Kathy Stevens shares stories from the remarkable life and legacy of a sheep named Rambo. Admission also includes pasture visits with cows, goats, and horses, personalized copies of Stevens’ acclaimed book, Where the Blind Horse Sings, and plenty of time sitting with the sheep, who not only are experiencing what love feels like at this peaceful haven, but are giving it back to humans in abundance. Managing Director and “sheep whisperer” Andrea Burritt will introduce individual sheep and answer any questions about them.

“After what these animals endured, the love they have for humans is profoundly moving,” says Stevens. “Their capacity to forgive, and to welcome each human with open and eager hearts, is extraordinary to witness.”

The July 27 event is the first of four opportunities to spend time with nearly five dozen sheep who call CAS home and to support their ongoing care. Additional dates are Wednesday, August 28, 10 - noon, Saturday, September 28, 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm, and Wednesday, October 16, noon - 2 pm.

In rescuing 42 desperately ill sheep, Catskill Animal Sanctuary took on an enormous financial burden. They invite supporters to sponsor the care of a sheep (all full-year sponsors will receive free admission to all Summer of Sheep events) or to make a one-time donation towards their medical costs.

For tickets to the Summer of Sheep dates, click here.

For more information and opportunities to support the sheep go here.

About Catskill Animal Sanctuary:

Founded in 2001, Catskill Animal Sanctuary (CAS) is a 150-acre haven for farm animals rescued from cruelty and neglect located in New York’s Hudson Valley. In addition to emergency rescue & lifelong sanctuary, CAS provides innovative programs that educate the public about the sentience of farm animals, vegan living, and the benefits of plant-based eating. In 2024, CAS is excited to partner with New York City’s Mayor’s Office of Food Policy in offering free virtual programming to all NYC students.